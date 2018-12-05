शहर चुनें

एक फरवरी को होगा हाईकोर्ट बार का चुनाव

Allahabad Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 09:39 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एक फरवरी को होगा हाईकोर्ट बार का चुनाव
0 सदस्यता शुल्क जमा करने की तिथि 12 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन का वार्षिक आम चुनाव एक फरवरी को होगा। बार की आम सभा की बैठक में बुधवार को सर्वसम्मति से इस पर निर्णय लिया गया। चुनाव पूर्व की वार्षिक बैठक में सदस्यता शुल्क जमा करने की तिथि बढ़ाकर पांच से 12 दिसंबर तक करने पर भी निर्णय हुआ।
इससे पूर्व महासचिव एसी तिवारी ने वार्षिक बजट प्रस्तुत कर वर्ष भर के आय और व्यय का हिसाब दिया। आम सभा ने ध्वनिमत से बजट पास कर दिया है। चुनाव में मतदान के लिए वही अधिवक्ता अर्ह होंगे जो बार में अपना प्रैक्टिस प्रूफ जमा करेंगे और जिनको बार कौंसिल द्वारा जारी परिचयपत्र पर हाईकोर्ट में वोटिंग का अधिकार अंकित होगा। इसके अतिरिक्त किसी को वोट देने का अधिकार नहीं होगा।
चुनाव प्रक्रिया के संचालन हेतु एल्डर कमेटी भी गठित कर दी गई है। वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता वीसी मिश्र, एनसी राजवंशी, टीपी सिंह, रविकांत और आनंद बिहारी लाल गौड़ को एल्डर कमेटी में शामिल किया गया है। कमेटी के चेयरमैन वीसी मिश्र होंगे। आम सभा में अध्यक्ष इंद्र कुमार चतुर्वेदी सहित बार कार्यकारिणी के सभी पदाधिकारी और सदस्यों के अलावा बड़ी संख्या में अधिवक्ता उपस्थित थे।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

69 हजार सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया गुरुवार से होगी शुरू, नियमावली जारी

प्रदेश के परिषदीय विद्यालयों के लिए 69000 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी होने के साथ ही छह दिसंबर को दोपहर बाद ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण एवं ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा होना शुरू हो जाएगा।

5 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

UPTET 2018 Result: टीईटी का परिणाम जारी, 33 फीसदी पास

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

जौनपुर के पूर्व सांसद उमाकांत यादव की सजा बरकरार, विशेष अदालत ने भेजा जेल

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: सपा सांसद के घर पहुंचे विहिप पदाधिकारी, मंदिर के लिए मांगा समर्थन

5 दिसंबर 2018

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आज से
Prayagraj

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आज से

5 दिसंबर 2018

पूर्व सांसद उमाकांत की अपील खारिज, भेजे गए जेल
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद उमाकांत की अपील खारिज, भेजे गए जेल

5 दिसंबर 2018

वाराणसी का कछुआ अभ्यारण्य स् थानांतरित करने को चुनौती
Prayagraj

वाराणसी का कछुआ अभ्यारण्य स् थानांतरित करने को चुनौती

5 दिसंबर 2018

रामपुर तिराहा कांड में मुकदमे की रिपोर्ट तलब
Prayagraj

रामपुर तिराहा कांड में मुकदमे की रिपोर्ट तलब

5 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

मानक तय नहीं, फंसेगी टीजीटी-पीजीटी परीक्षा

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

यूपी: बुधवार को घोषित हो सकता है टीईटी 2018 का परिणाम

4 दिसंबर 2018

