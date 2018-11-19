शहर चुनें

तकनीकी आधार पर खारिज विभागीय अपील के खिलाफ हो सकती है विशेष अपील

Allahabad Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 10:03 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तकनीकी आधार पर खारिज विभागीय अपील के खिलाफ हो सकती है विशेष अपील
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि यदि विभागीय अपील या पुनरीक्षण मेरिट पर तय न करके तकनीकी आधार पर खारिज की गई है तो एकलपीठ के आदेश को विशेष अपील में चुनौती दी जा सकती है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि ऐसे मामलों में विशेष अपील पोषणीय है। सामान्य तौर पर विभागीय अपील या पुनरीक्षण के खिलाफ विशेष अपील पोषणीय नहीं होती है। ऐसे आदेशों को सिर्फ सुप्रीमकोर्ट में ही चुनौती दी जा सकती है। मगर अपील या पुनरीक्षण को यदि मेरिट पर तय नहीं किया गया है और मात्र किसी तकनीकी वजह से खारिज कर दिया गया है तो विशेष अपील दाखिल हो सकती है।
पुलिस विभाग में कार्यरत रामअधार यादव की पुनर्विचार अर्जी को स्वीकार करते हुए यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति भारती सप्रू और न्यायमूर्ति संगीता चंद्रा की पीठ ने दिया। याची की विशेष अपील 24 अप्रैल 2017 को खारिज कर दी गई थी। कोर्ट ने कहा था कि विभागीय अपील के खिलाफ विशेष अपील पोषणीय नहीं है। उसने पुनर्विचार अर्जी दाखिल की। कहा गया कि उसकी अपील मेरिट पर नहीं बल्कि तकनीकी आधार पर खारिज की गई है, इसलिए विशेष अपील दाखिल करने का अधिकार है। इससे पूर्व डीआईजी ने भी विभागीय कार्रवाई के खिलाफ अपील को पोषणीय नहीं मानते हुए खारिज कर दिया था।

