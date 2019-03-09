शहर चुनें

कांस्टेबल भर्ती में जवाब तलब

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 08:34 PM IST
आबकारी कांस्टेबल भर्ती में जांच रिपोर्ट तलब
प्रयागराज। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग द्वारा आयोजित 405 आबकारी कांस्टेबल भर्ती (2016) की विजलेंस जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी है। कोर्ट ने विजिलेंस जांच प्रगति की जानकारी के साथ छह सप्ताह में आयोग से जवाब तलब किया है। आयोग के अधिवक्ता ने कोर्ट को बताया कि भर्ती की विजिलेंस जांच चल रही है। इसलिए याचिका पर जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए छह सप्ताह का समय दिया है। आजमगढ़ के आशुतोष दुबे और अन्य की याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति यशवंत वर्मा सुनवाई कर रहे हैं। याची अधिवक्ता मुजीब अहमद सिद्दीकी का कहना है कि भर्ती परीक्षा 2016 में ही हो चुकी है। बिना किसी कारण के प्रक्रिया रोक दी गई है। याचिका में आबकारी कांस्टेबलों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी करने की मांग की गई है। अगली सुनवाई छह सप्ताह के बाद होगी।

