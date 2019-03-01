शहर चुनें

पुनर्मूल्यांकन की कॉपी तलब करने की मांग

Allahabad Bureau Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 10:02 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
68500 शिक्षक भर्ती
000000000000000000

पुनर्मूल्यांकन की कॉपी कोर्ट में तलब करने की मांग
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने 68500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती के मामले में याचिकाकर्ता अभ्यर्थी अनिरुद्ध नारायण शुक्ला की उत्तरपुस्तिका तलब करने की मांग पर सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी से जानकारी मांगी है। याची का कहना है कि उसकी उत्तरपुस्तिका का सही तरीके से मूल्यांकन नहीं किया गया। पुनर्मूल्यांकन में उसके अंक बढ़ने चाहिए थे, मगर नहीं बढ़ाए गए। याची की ओर से वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता आरके ओझा ने उत्तरपुस्तिका की फोटो कॉपी प्रस्तुत करते हुए मूल उत्तरपुस्तिका मांगने की मांग की गई। कोर्ट ने प्राधिकारी के अधिवक्ता को अगली तारीख पांच मार्च को इस बारे में जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। याची का कहना है कि उसकी उत्तर पुस्तिका का सही तरीके से पुनर्मूल्यांकन नहीं किया गया जिससे उसके अंक नहीं बढ़ सके। याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति अशोक कुमार ने सुनवाई की ।

