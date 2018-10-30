शहर चुनें

Allahabad Bureau Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 10:13 PM IST
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने वाराणसी के राधाकृष्ण बाल गृह (शिशु) का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने के मामले में राज्य सरकार से चार सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है। लाइसेंस निरस्त करने के निर्णय को याचिका में चुनौती दी गई है। बालगृह का संचालन वैष्णो सेवा समिति के द्वारा किया जाता है। बाल गृह का लाइसेंस कानून के विपरीत काम करने और बच्चों के पालन में लापरवाही के आरोप में रद्द कर दिया गया है।
मामले की सुनवाई न्यायमूर्ति पीकेएस बघेल और न्यायमूर्ति वीपी वैश्य की खंडपीठ कर रही है। संस्था में पल रहे एक बच्चे की मौत पर हुई जांच में संस्था द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने की बात सामने आने केबाद उस पर कार्रवाई की गई। याची संस्था का कहना है कि उस पर कार्रवाई करने से पूर्व अपना पक्ष रखने का मौका नहीं दिया गया। संस्था को दस वर्ष तक की आयु के 20 बच्चों को रखने का लाइसेंस प्राप्त था। लापरवाही की बात सामने आने के बाद इन बच्चों को राजकीय शिशुगृह प्रयागराज स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।

