सिंचाई विभाग के इंजीनियर इन चीफ सहित तीन की गिरफ्तारी का आदेश

Allahabad Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 08:56 PM IST
सिंचाई विभाग के इंजीनियर इन चीफ सहित
तीन अफसरों की गिरफ़्तारी का आदेश
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने सिंचाई विभाग लखनऊ के इंजीनियर इन चीफ, अलीगढ़ के नलकूप विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता और अधिशासी अभियंता के खिलाफ गैरजमानती वारंट जारी किया है। कोर्ट ने इन जिलों के सीजेएम को आदेश दिया है कि इन सभी अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति 15 नवंबर को सुनिश्चित कराएं। कोर्ट ने अधिकारियों को उपस्थिति होकर बताने को कहा है कि उन पर अवमानना की कार्यवाही क्यों न शुरू की जाए।
द्वारका प्रसाद की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति सुधीर अग्रवाल ने दिया है। कोर्ट ने इससे पहले इन अधिकारियों को दो हजार रुपये हर्जाना जमा करने और हलफनामा दाखिल करने का आदेश दिया था। इस आदेश का पालन नहीं किया गया तो वारंट जारी कर दिया। याची पार्ट टाइम ट्यूबवेल ऑपरेटर के पद पर अलीगढ़ में कार्यरत था। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से भी ऑपरेटरों को नियमित कर दिया गया, मगर याची को बिना किसी आदेश के सेवा से हटा दिया गया। कोर्ट ने इस मामले मेें अधिकारियों से जानकारी मांगी थी, मगर कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई।

