स्पाइस जेट की आखिरी उड़ान से 70 मुसाफिर

Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 10:52 PM IST
स्पाइस जेट की आखिरी उड़ान से गए 70 मुसाफिर
प्रयागराज। प्रयागराज से दिल्ली के लिए स्पाइस जेट का विमान रविवार को आखिरी बार यहां से उड़ा। प्रयागराज से दिल्ली के इस सफर में कुल 70 यात्री यहां से सवार हुए। स्पाइस की आखिरी उड़ान के बाद अब प्रयागराज से दिल्ली के लिए एक बार फिर से सिर्फ एकमात्र एयर इंडिया की ही फ्लाइट रह जाएगी। जबकि कुंभ मेले के दौरान प्रयागराज से दिल्ली के लिए तीन फ्लाइट का संचालन हो रहा था। बता दें कि स्पाइस जेट ने प्रयागराज से अपनी सेवा छह जनवरी 2019 को शुरू की थी। कुल 78 दिन स्पाइस जेट के विमान ने यहां से उड़ान भरी। इस दौरान प्रयागराज से दिल्ली के लिए स्पाइस जेट को पर्याप्त यात्री भी मिले। हालांकि आखिरी दिन स्पाइस जेट का विमान यहां विलंब से आया। इस वजह से दिन में 12 बजे के बाद ही यहां से प्रस्थान कर सका।

