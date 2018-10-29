शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   यादव सिंह के बेटे की जमानत नामंजूर

यादव सिंह के बेटे की जमानत नामंजूर

Allahabad Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 07:52 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
यादव सिंह के बेटे सनी की जमानत खारिज
विज्ञापन
0 आय से अधिक संपत्ति जमा करने का मामला
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रयागराज। नोएडा के पूर्व चीफ इंजीनियर यादव सिंह के बेटे सनी की जमानत इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने नामंजूर कर दी है। सनी पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति रखने का आरोप है। उनके खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच कर रही है। सीबीआई इस मामले में आरोपपत्र दाखिल कर चुकी है। सनी ने सीबीआई कोर्ट गाजियाबाद में जमानत के लिए दोबारा प्रार्थनापत्र दिया था। सीबीआई कोर्ट से जमानत खारिज होने के बाद हाईकोर्ट से जमानत की मांग की गई थी। सनी की जमानत अर्जी पर न्यायमूर्ति रमेश सिन्हा और न्यायमूर्ति डीके सिंह की खंडपीठ ने सुनवाई की। सीबीआई के अधिवक्ता ज्ञान प्रकाश ने जमानत का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि इससे पूर्व याची की जमानत अर्जी सुप्रीमकोर्ट से भी खारिज हो चुकी है। लिहाजा हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका पोषणीय नहीं है। कोर्ट ने आरोपों की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जमानत अर्जी नामंजूर कर दी है।

Recommended

Bollywood

सनी देओल की इस एक्ट्रेस ने बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी, बिजनेसमैन से शादी के बाद अब कर रहीं ये काम

29 अक्टूबर 2018

reemma sen
reemma sen
reemma sen
reemma sen
Bollywood

सनी देओल की इस एक्ट्रेस ने बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी, बिजनेसमैन से शादी के बाद अब कर रहीं ये काम

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

29 अक्टूबर 2018

weekly rashifal 2018: horoscope 29 october to 4th november last week of october month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 अक्टूबर से 4 नवंबर : क्या कहते हैं इस हफ्ते सभी 12 राशियों के सितारे

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

धोनी को टीम से बाहर करने में इन दो खिलाड़ियों की थी रजामंदी, पहले ही बन चुका था प्लान!

29 अक्टूबर 2018

रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

धोनी को टीम से बाहर करने में इन दो खिलाड़ियों की थी रजामंदी, पहले ही बन चुका था प्लान!

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

संगकारा-डीविलियर्स के विश्व रिकॉर्ड पर विराट कोहली की नजर, हर हाल में मैदान करना होगा फतह

29 अक्टूबर 2018

de villiers kohli sangakkara
कुमार संगकारा
एबी डीविलियर्स
virat kohli
Cricket News

संगकारा-डीविलियर्स के विश्व रिकॉर्ड पर विराट कोहली की नजर, हर हाल में मैदान करना होगा फतह

29 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

हवस के दरिंदे ने बकरी से किया अप्राकृतिक यौनाचार, नग्न अवस्था में दीवार कूद कर भागा आरोपी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

air pollution
Yoga and Health

प्रदूषण: बीमार कर देगी ये जहरीली हवा, बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये उपाय

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Sabarimala: rahul easwar arrested on inflammatory statement
India News

सबरीमाला : भड़काऊ बयान देने पर राहुल ईश्वर गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट से जमानत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

azam khan
Uttar Pradesh

सपा विधायकों के साथ आजम खां ने कैंडिल मार्च निकालकर मदरसे के छात्र आजिम की हत्या का जताया विरोध, देखें तस्वीरें

29 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी: दुनिया के सबसे बेहतरीन फिनिशर का बल्ला आज रन बनाने को बेताब

29 अक्टूबर 2018

China first private rocket fails after launch
China

लॉन्च के बाद चीन का पहला निजी रॉकेट फेल, तीसरे स्टेज में हुआ विफल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
This time no accident will happen in Kumbh mela : manoj Sinha
India News

इस बार नहीं होने देंगे कुंभ में कोई हादसा, अच्छी यादें लेकर जाएंगे प्रवासी भारतीय : सिन्हा

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Pakistan: 3 billion transactions from rickshaw driver account
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: रिक्शा चालक के खाते से हुआ 3 अरब का लेनदेन

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: दरबार मूव को लेकर शहर के चप्पे चप्पे पर हाई अलर्ट, राजमार्ग पर लगा जाम, लोगों को हुई परेशानी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद पर पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी का बड़ा बयान, अब इन्हें ठहराया जिम्मेदार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

रोडवेज का चक्का जाम
Chandigarh

रोडवेज हड़ताल: और 284 कर्मचारी निलंबित, 72 बर्खास्त, सरकारी कर्मी करेंगे दो दिन की स्ट्राइक

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

PRAYAGRAJ
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद का नाम प्रयागराज किये जाने के खिलाफ हाई कोर्ट में जनहित याचिका

इलाहाबाद का नाम प्रयागराज किये जाने के खिलाफ सोमवार को इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है। इस याचिका में उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार और जिला अधिकारी को पार्टी बनाया गया है। 

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

यूपी टीईटी के 44 हजार आवेदन निरस्त, 18 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थियों ने जमा किए हैं फार्म

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Allahabad Name Change
Uttar Pradesh

प्रयागराज के बाद अब बदले जा सकते हैं कई अन्य शहरों के नाम, चर्चाओं का दौर जारी

27 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

पीसीएस: फिर पूछे गलत सवाल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी
Prayagraj

पीसीएस में फिर पूछे गए गलत सवाल, मामले कोर्ट में लेकिन फिर भी हो रही है गड़बड़ी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने के खिलाफ एक और याचिका दाखिल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

uppsc
Prayagraj

उपस्थित के मामले में प्रयागराज नंबर वन

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

कुंभ की चार सेतु परियोजनाओं से जल्द बदलेगी प्रयागराज की सूरत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

टीईटी के 44 हजार आवेदन निरस्त
Prayagraj

टीईटी के 44 हजार आवेदन निरस्त

28 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद जंक्शन के गदहा लाइन का प्लेटफार्म नंबर 4 में होगा विलय, जानिए क्यों पड़ा नाम

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में छोटा राजन के गुर्गे को गोलियों से भूना, देखिए CCTV वीडियो

यूपी के इलाहाबाद में दूर्गा पूजा के पंडाल में शूटआउट से सनसनी फैल गई। कुछ लोगों ने पूजा पंडाल में छोटा राजन के एक गुर्गे को घेर लिया। पहले उसे गोली मारी और फिर बम फेंकते हुए मौके से फरार हो गए।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

सपना चौधरी 1:26

सपना चौधरी का 'सपना' दिखाकर फैंस को दिया धोखा तो ऐसे हुआ हंगामा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

सीेएम योगी 0:50

VIDEO: इलाहाबाद में सीएम योगी को दिखाया गया काला झंडा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 2:03

इलाहाबाद में एयर शो का आयोजन, देखने के लिए सीएम योगी पहुंचे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

YOGI ALLAHABAD 0:53

उप राष्ट्रपति नायडू ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में नए भवन का किया लोकार्पण

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

एसटीएफ की निगरानी में आयोजित पीसीएस प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में उमड़े परीक्षार्थी

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

झूंसी के अनवर मार्केट पर चला एडीए का बुल्डोजर

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

इस बार नहीं होने देंगे कुंभ में कोई हादसा : मनोज सिन्हा

29 अक्टूबर 2018

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद
Prayagraj

यूपी बोर्ड इलाहाबाद नहीं अब यूपी बोर्ड प्रयागराज कहिए, जारी हुई अधिसूचना

27 अक्टूबर 2018

पीसीएस में फिर पूछे गए गलत सवाल
Prayagraj

पीसीएस में फिर पूछे गए गलत सवाल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Fire
Prayagraj

आधी रात को गोदाम में लगी आग, लाखों का सामान जलकर तबाह

28 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.