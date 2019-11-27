शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh

हाथरस में डेंगू से छात्रा की मौत

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:33 PM IST
हाथरस: डेंगू से मृत छात्रा का फाइल फोटो।
हाथरस: डेंगू से मृत छात्रा का फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : HATHRAS
हाथरस में डेंगू से छात्रा की मौत
शहर के गोपेश्वर महादेव निवासी छात्रा को कई दिनों से आ रहा था बुखार
जांच में डेंगू की पुष्टि होने पर परिजन ले गए आगरा, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। जिले में डेंगू बुखार से मौतों का सिलसिला जारी है। बुधवार को शहर के गोपेश्वर महादेव निवासी 10वीं की छात्रा की डेंगू से मौत हो गई। उसे कई दिनों पहले बुखार था। जांच के बाद उसे डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई थी।
बागला मार्ग स्थित गोपेश्वर महादेव निवासी बौबी की बेटी खुशबू शहर के रामबाग इंटर कॉलेज में 10वीं में पढ़ती थी। बताया जा रहा है कि खुशबू को 15 दिन पहले बुखार आया था। जिस पर उसका स्थानीय स्तर पर इलाज चला। लेकिन दवा से कोई फायदा न होने पर उसकी डेंगू की जांच कराई गई।
प्रथम जांच में छात्रा को डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई। इसके बाद परिजन उसे आगरा ले गए। जहां पर उसका कई दिनों तक इलाज चला। बृहस्पतिवार को इलाज के दौरान खूशबू की मौत हो गई।
Hathras district Health News
अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करतीं जेसीबी मशीन
Aligarh

यूपीः अवैध निर्माण कर शिकंजा और सख्त, सेटेलाइट इमेजरी सिस्टम से पकड़ा जाएगा अवैध निर्माण

बैठक में शामिल हुए अलीगढ़ विकास प्राधिकरण के सचिव डीएस भदौरिया ने बताया कि उक्त फैसले के साथ ही ये भी प्रस्ताव रखा गया है कि आवासीय इलाके में व्यवसायिक निर्माण करने वालों पर भी जुर्माना होगा।

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Aligarh Railway Station
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: तेज गति के कारण स्लीपर तोड़कर आगे बढ़ी मालगाड़ी, शंटमैन का पंजा कुचला

27 नवंबर 2019

Aligarh Railway Station
Aligarh

संगम एक्सप्रेस में युवती से छेड़छाड़, पीएम मोदी से ट्विटर पर की शिकायत, समय पर नहीं मिली मदद

25 नवंबर 2019

पौधरोपण
Aligarh

करोड़ों के गबन में फंसे पूर्व डीएफओ पर धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा

27 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: कार पीछे करते वक्त पहिये के नीचे आया मासूम, मौत

27 नवंबर 2019

एएमयू छात्र को मारी गोली
Aligarh

आरएम हॉल के गेट पर एएमयू छात्र को गोली मारी, मुकदमा दर्ज

25 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

शिवाला नहर में गिरी कार, युवक की मौत

27 नवंबर 2019

मैं और मेरा संविधान कार्यक्रम में सम्मानित विद्यार्थियों के साथ अतिथि।
Aligarh

देश के सारे कानूनों की मां है संविधान, सभी करें इसका सम्मान

27 नवंबर 2019

नॉर्थ जोन इंटर यूनिवर्सिटी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में शॉट लगाते एएमयू के खिलाड़ी।
Aligarh

आदिल की घातक गेंदबाजी के सामने मीरपुर के बल्लेबाजों ने घुटने टेके

27 नवंबर 2019

Hathras: One person injured by a bullet fired from a pistol
Aligarh

हाथरस: पिस्टल से चली गोली से एक व्यक्ति घायल

27 नवंबर 2019

नगला तार स्थित फैक्टरी में पकड़ा गया डाबर आंवला का नकली तेल।
Aligarh

शहर में बना रहा नकली डाबर आंवला तेल, फैक्टरी सील

26 नवंबर 2019

संगम एक्सप्रेस
Aligarh

संगम एक्सप्रेस में युवती से शराबियों ने की छेड़छाड़, ट्वीट पर जागा प्रशासन

25 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ : 15 हजार रुपये मांगे तो बाप-बेटों को पीटा, चौकी पर हंगामा

25 नवंबर 2019

रसलगंज स्थित जूनियर हाईस्कूल में अपने घर से लाया हुआ खाना खाती छात्राएं।
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः देरी से मिलती है अधपकी रोटी, एमडीएम खाना भूल गए हैं विद्यार्थी

26 नवंबर 2019

Mobile Tower
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ : प्रधान के बेटे ने युवक के साथ की मारपीट, आहत होकर मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा 

24 नवंबर 2019

Protest in Aligarh muslim university
Aligarh

आरडीए को भंग करने की मांग को लेकर एएमयू में प्रदर्शन

26 नवंबर 2019

