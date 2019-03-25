Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in Aligarh, UP on 23rd March: We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become the PM. It is important for the country. pic.twitter.com/sJEzLqGIO2— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
अब नामांकन में महज दो दिन शेष हैं तो ऐसे में पूर्व सांसद सीमा उपाध्याय के बारे में रविवार को फिर राजनीतिक गलियारों में यह चर्चाएं जोरों पर रहीं कि फतेहपुर सीकरी से बसपा फिर से उन्हें चुनाव मैदान में उतार सकती है।
24 मार्च 2019