राजस्थान के राज्यपाल का बयान, बोले- हम सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता, हम चाहते हैं कि भाजपा विजयी हो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 12:13 PM IST
राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह 23 मार्च को अलीगढ़ आए थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक बयान दिया था जिसे लेकर चर्चा छिड़ गई है। कल्याण सिंह ने कहा था कि, 'हम सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता हैं और हम चाहते हैं कि भाजपा विजयी हो। हम चाहते हैं कि एक बार फिर मोदी जी को पीएम बनना चाहिए। यह देश के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है।'
ऐसे में सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि, संवैधानिक पद पर रहते हुए कल्याण सिंह को खुद को भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता बताना और भाजपा की जीत की कामना करना कहां तक तर्कसंगत है।
 

 

सीमा उपाध्याय और उनके पति पूर्व मंत्री रामवीर उपाध्याय
Aligarh

सीमा को बसपा फिर बना सकती है फतेहपुर सीकरी से प्रत्याशी, रामवीर बोले- कार्यकर्ता बना रहे दबाव

अब नामांकन में महज दो दिन शेष हैं तो ऐसे में पूर्व सांसद सीमा उपाध्याय के बारे में रविवार को फिर राजनीतिक गलियारों में यह चर्चाएं जोरों पर रहीं कि फतेहपुर सीकरी से बसपा फिर से उन्हें चुनाव मैदान में उतार सकती है।

24 मार्च 2019

mobile user
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ जेल से मोबाइल पर दी आगरा के व्यापारियों को धमकी

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

पिता-पुत्र ने ग्वालियर में किया ढाई करोड़ का गोलमाल

25 मार्च 2019

14 अगस्त 2010 को हुए गोलीकांड के बाद 16 अगस्त 2010 को धरने पर जमा किसान
Aligarh

टप्पल का आंदोलन : चार मौतें, नौ साल, लेकिन किसान आज भी बेहाल

25 मार्च 2019

एएमयू गर्ल्स स्कूल से कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा छूटने के बाद बाहर निकलते बच्चे ।
Aligarh

कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा में 11480 बच्चे हुए शामिल

25 मार्च 2019

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी होंगे दीपक
Aligarh

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी होंगे दीपक

25 मार्च 2019

सतीश को प्रत्याशी बनाने पर कल्याण सिंह की गाड़ी के आगे लेटकर प्रदर्शन करते कार्यकर्ता
Aligarh

दिनभर नाराजी, शाम होते-होते बाबूजी हो गए राजी

24 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह ने की अलीगढ़ लोस सीट पर मंत्रणा
Aligarh

अमित शाह ने की अलीगढ़ लोस सीट पर मंत्रणा

25 मार्च 2019

विरोध प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

कल्याण के घर के बाहर दूसरे दिन भी सांसद प्रत्याशी का विरोध, सिंह समर्थकों ने गौतम का पुतला फूंका

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

चिता से पुलिस ने उठाया अधजला शव, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा

24 मार्च 2019

