Aligarh: Police busted an inter-state gang and arrested 9 criminals; seized country-made pistols, knifes, stolen mobiles & bikes from them. Police say, "they used to travel by motorcycle & snatch cell phones. 18 stolen cell phones recovered from them" pic.twitter.com/mdu67SAERT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
न्यूजीलैंड में शुक्रवार को एक हमलावर ने क्राइस्टचर्च शहर में स्थित अल नूर मस्जिद में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी। हमलों में कम से कम 49 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है
16 मार्च 2019