Aligarh

अलीगढ़ : अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, 9 झपटमारों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 08:24 PM IST
पुलिस गिरफ्त में अपराधी
पुलिस गिरफ्त में अपराधी
ख़बर सुनें
अलीगढ़ में पुलिस ने एक अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है और 9 अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह गिरोह लोगों से मोबाइल झपटमारी किया करता था।   
साथ ही साथ पुलिस ने इनके पास से देसी पिस्तौल, चाकू व कई चोरी के मोबाइल बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस ने गिरोह की उन बाइकों को भी जब्त किया है जिन पर यह गिरोह वारदात को अंजाम देता था। 

पुलिस का कहना है, गिरोह के लोग मोटरसाइकिल स्नैच सेल से जुड़े हैं। ये राह चलते लोगों से फोन छीना करते थे। इनके पास 18 चोरी के सेल फोन बरामद किए गए हैं।
 

crime aligarh crime aligarh
