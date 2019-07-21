यूपी: पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी से बदमाशों ने लूटे पैसे, सीसीटीवी में हुए कैद

#WATCH Aligarh: A bike-borne man loots Rs 2500, at gun point, from a petrol pump staff in Jawan area. Police say, "3 bike-borne men went there, one had a gun. They looted cash from the petrol pump staff. CCTV footage is being checked, case registered, case will be solved." (20.7) pic.twitter.com/gxhgb6ZCw4