विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यूपी: पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी से बदमाशों ने लूटे पैसे, सीसीटीवी में हुए कैद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 06:06 AM IST
बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे
बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अलीगढ़ के एस्सार पेट्रोल पंप पर तीन मोटरसाइकिल सवार बदमाशों ने लूटपाट को अंजाम दिया है। बदमाशों ने पंपकर्मी से बंदूक की नोक पर ढाई हजार लूट लिए और घटना स्थल से फरार हो गए। 
पुलिस ने इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए कहा कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला जा रहा है। मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया और इसे जल्द से जल्द सुलझा लिया जाएगा।

essar petrol pump aligarh police aligarh crime news
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

यूपी पुलिस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: सिपाही की वर्दी फाड़ी, रिवाल्वर छीना, 15 पर मामला दर्ज

शुक्रवार की रात करीब 11 बजे कस्बे के लोधीनगर में एक महिला की शिकायत पर जांच करने पहुंचे सिपाहियों को आठ लोगों ने घेर लिया। सिपाहियों से धक्का मुक्की करते हुए एक सिपाही की वर्दी फाड़ दी और रिवाल्वर छीन लिया।

21 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग
Aligarh

यूपी: दहेज हत्या में महिला आयोग ने कमिश्नर से मांगी रिपोर्ट

21 जुलाई 2019

अलीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन
Aligarh

यूपी: मदरसे से भागे पांच बच्चे, स्टेशन पर आरपीएफ ने पकड़े

21 जुलाई 2019

अलीगढ़ के जवां में खून संघर्ष
Aligarh

जवां हत्याकांड में खुलासा, प्रधानी के चुनाव लड़ने के मजाक पर शुरू हुआ था खूनी खेल

20 जुलाई 2019

पति ने हनीमून पर की पत्नी को मारने को कोशिश
Aligarh

यूपी: हनीमून पर पत्नी की जान का दुश्मन बना पति, मुकदमा दर्ज

19 जुलाई 2019

अंकित का फाइल फोटो।
Aligarh

कोचिंग पढ़ने आए छात्र की करंट लगने से मौत

20 जुलाई 2019

आरपीएफ द्वारा पकड़ी गयी ट्रेन में अवैध वसूली करने वाली महिलाएं।
Aligarh

आरपीएफ ने वसूली गैंग की सात महिलाएं पकड़ीं

20 जुलाई 2019

महिला की हत्या के बाद पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर लगी भीड़।
Aligarh

फंदे पर लटका मिला शव, दहेज हत्या का आरोप

20 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः छात्रा ने सिपाही पर लगाया दुष्कर्म कर वीडियो बनाने का आरोप, एसपी ने दिए जांच के आदेश

16 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: पुलिस का खुलासा, शादी से इंकार पर प्रेमी ने ही मारा था प्रेमिका को

18 जुलाई 2019

