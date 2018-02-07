अपना शहर चुनें

खाली मकानों पर चोरों ने किया हाथ साफ

Aligarh Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:13 AM IST
खाली मकानों पर चोरों ने किया हाथ साफ

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।

अलग अलग स्थानों पर चोरों ने सूने मकानों को निशाना बनाते हुए हजारों रुपये की संपत्ति पर साफ कर दिया। घटनाओं की सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई है।

पहली घटना लोधा के गांव करसुआ में हुई। लोधा थाना इलाके के गांव करसुआ निवासी भिक्की लाल पुत्र ओम प्रकाश शर्मा के घर में चोरों ने हाथ साफ कर दिया। भिक्की लाल अपने परिवार के साथ रिश्तेदारी में मथुरा गए हुए थे।

उनकी गैर मौजूदगी में चोरों ने मकान में प्रवेश कर लिया और पूरे घर को खंगाला। घटना जानकारी भिक्की लाल को घर पर वापस आने पर हुई। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई जिसके बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी की।

पीड़ित के अनुसार चोर 30 हजार रुपये नगदी, जेवरात आदि सामान चोरी कर ले गए। चोरी की दूसरी घटना क्वार्सी इलाके में हुई। क्वार्सी के रामनगर कॉलोनी गली नंबर 6 में सोमवीर सिंह रहते हैं। रामवीर सिंह अपने परिवार के साथ एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने गए थे।

उनकी गैर मौजूदगी में बंद मकान में चोरों ने हाथ साफ कर दिया। चोर मकान से नगदी व जेवरात चुरा कर ले गए। वहीं, मकान में ही में रहने वाले किराएदार के कमरे के ताले तोड़कर नगदी व जेवरात भी ले गए हैं। सूचना पर इलाका पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। घटना की तहरीर पुलिस को दे दी गई है।

