यूपीएसईई : ओम ने लहराया परचम, प्रदेश में

यूपीएसईई : ओम ने लहराया परचम, प्रदेश में

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 01:36 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
यूपीएसईई-19 के परीक्षा परिणाम में शहर के ओम अग्रवाल को सूबे में चौथी रैंक मिली है। बीटेक में चौथी रैंक पाने वाले ओम को जेईई मेंस में 415वीं रैंक मिली थी। ओम का सपना आईएएस बनकर लोगों की सेवा करना है।

प्रीमियर नगर बैंक कॉलोनी निवासी कारोबारी बिशन अग्रवाल के बेटे ओम अग्रवाल को सीबीएसई के 12वीं में 94.8 अंक हासिल किए थे। उन्होंने 12वीं की परीक्षा नीहार मीरा इंटरनेशनल स्कूल से पास की थी।

ओम की मां पारुल अग्रवाल गृहणी हैं, जबकि बड़ी बहन श्रद्धा अग्रवाल नोएडा से बैचलर ऑफ आर्किटेक्चर की पढ़ाई कर रही हैं। ओम ने बताया कि वह 8-10 घंटे की पढ़ाई करते हैं। कहा, बीटेक में कंप्यूटर साइंस की पढ़ाई करनी है।

इसके बाद सिविल सर्विसेज की परीक्षा में बैठना है। आईएएस बनकर समाजसेवा करना है, उनका सपना है। ओम ने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय माता-पिता व गुरुजनों को दिया है।

