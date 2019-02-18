शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   भाजपा अनुसूचित मोर्चा के जिलामंत्री पद से प्रशांत को हटाया

भाजपा अनुसूचित मोर्चा के जिलामंत्री पद से प्रशांत को हटाया

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 02:07 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला अलीगढ़।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
भाजपा अनुसूचित मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष राम सिंह आर्य ने गत 30 सिंतबर 2018 को जिला मंत्री मनोनीत किए प्रशांत सिंघानिया को पद से हटाया है। आरोप है कि जिला मंत्री बनने के बाद उन्होंने मोर्चा की किसी बैठक में भाग नहीं लिया।

इसके साथ ही ब्लाक लोधा के गांव जिरौली डोर निवासी देवेंद्र कुमार सूर्यवंशी, ग्राम भोरे की नगरिया ब्लाक गोंडा निवासी धनपाल सिंह दिवाकर, ग्राम दौलरा निवासी अविनाश कुमार गौतम जिला मंत्री, ग्राम एलमपुर सूतमील बीमा नगर निवासी मनीष कुमार व ग्राम भरतरी निवासी अमित कुमार सूर्यवंशी को जिला विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य बनाया है।

Recommended

Hurriyat leaders
India News

जानिए कौन हैं कश्मीरी अलगाववादी और क्यों बनाई गई ऑल पार्टी हुर्रियत कॉन्फ्रेंस

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

इस एक्टर को डेट करना चाहती हैं सुहाना, नाम जानकर शाहरुख खान को भी लगेगा झटका

17 फरवरी 2019

सुहाना खान
suhana khan
शाहरुख सुहाना
सुहाना खान
Bollywood

इस एक्टर को डेट करना चाहती हैं सुहाना, नाम जानकर शाहरुख खान को भी लगेगा झटका

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama: शहीद मोहनलाल का शव पहुंचा देहरादून, बेटी ने दिखाई बहादुरी, वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Bollywood

'भारत' से डरकर पाकिस्तान को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम, जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

17 फरवरी 2019

bharat teaser
salman khan
salman khan
salman khan
Bollywood

'भारत' से डरकर पाकिस्तान को उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम, जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

17 फरवरी 2019

आतंकवादी
Jammu

कश्मीर के 50 गांव में शुरू हुआ मिशन 'आतंकियों का खात्मा', सेना-सीआरपीएफ-पुलिस ने बनाया मास्टर प्लान

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

इंडियन आर्मी परिवार से हैं ये 11 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए थे इस अभिनेत्री के पिता

17 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
Bollywood

इंडियन आर्मी परिवार से हैं ये 11 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए थे इस अभिनेत्री के पिता

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पुलवामा हमला
Aligarh

राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री को लिखा खून से खत, मानव बम बनने की मांगी इजाजत

सवर्ण-पिछड़ा एकता मंच के अध्यक्ष निशांत चौहान एवं कई युवाओं ने कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ काफिले पर हुए हमले में जवानों की शहादत से आहत होकर राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री को खून से खत लिखा है।

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
घायल गुलशाना
Aligarh

नाबालिग भाई-बहन पर रिश्तेदारों ने फेंका तेजाब

18 फरवरी 2019

सपा नेताओं ने दिया एएमयू छात्रों को समर्थन
Aligarh

सपा नेताओं ने दिया एएमयू छात्रों को समर्थन

18 फरवरी 2019

sajad subhan rather
Aligarh

कश्मीरी जनता का खून चूस रहे क्षेत्रीय राजनीतिक दलः एएमयू के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष सज्जाद

17 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack
Aligarh

डीएस कॉलेज में जुटे देशभर के अर्थशास्त्री, बोले- युद्ध के बाद चरमरा जाएगी पाकिस्तान की आर्थिक स्थिति

17 फरवरी 2019

एएमयू : सात दिन बाद एक भी आरोपी नहीं पकड़ा
Aligarh

एएमयू : सात दिन बाद एक भी आरोपी नहीं पकड़ा

18 फरवरी 2019

परिचय सम्मेलन में मिले पांच जोड़ों का मार्च में होगा सामूहिक विवाह
Aligarh

परिचय सम्मेलन में मिले पांच जोड़ों का मार्च में होगा सामूहिक विवाह

18 फरवरी 2019

सीसीटीवी कैमरे मुख्यालय जुड़वाओ, नहीं तो पूरे सिस्टम ही बदलवाओ
Aligarh

सीसीटीवी कैमरे मुख्यालय जुड़वाओ, नहीं तो पूरे सिस्टम ही बदलवाओ

18 फरवरी 2019

सब्जी उत्पादन में जिला जेल को मिले चार अवार्ड
Aligarh

सब्जी उत्पादन में जिला जेल को मिले चार अवार्ड

18 फरवरी 2019

चंडौस में भाई-बहन पर तेजाब से हमला
Aligarh

चंडौस में भाई-बहन पर तेजाब से हमला

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पहली बार वोट डालने के लिए उत्साहित हैं गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स, इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे मतदान

अमर उजाला का चुनाव रथ पहुंच चुका है गोंडा। गोंडा में अमर उजाला की टीम ने बातचीत की उन युवाओं से जो आने वाले चुनावों में करेंगे पहली बार मतदान। देखिए किन मुद्दों पर वोट करेंगे गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स।

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला

पुलवामा हमले के बाद एक शख्स ने खून से लिखा खत, कहा कुछ भी हो बदला चाहिए

17 फरवरी 2019

आधी आबादी 2:49

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं गोंडा की महिलाएं

17 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:48

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो ये काम सबसे पहले करेंगे गोंडा के लोग

17 फरवरी 2019

शंकराचार्य 1:35

पुलवामा हमले के बाद शंकराचार्य सरस्वती ने रामाग्रह यात्रा कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

17 फरवरी 2019

Related

सामाजिक व्यवस्था की रीढ़ होते हैं छोटे-छोटे कार्य
Aligarh

सामाजिक व्यवस्था की रीढ़ होते हैं छोटे-छोटे कार्य

18 फरवरी 2019

सज्जाद सुभान राथर
Aligarh

‘कहीं अपनी एजेंसियों ने ही तो नहीं करवाए पुलवामा में जवानों पर हमले’

17 फरवरी 2019

रोरावर में बच्चों के विवाद में भिड़े दो पक्ष
Aligarh

रोरावर में बच्चों के विवाद में भिड़े दो पक्ष

18 फरवरी 2019

पंच नगरी में विवाहिता की मौत मामले में छह पर मुकदमा दर्ज
Aligarh

पंच नगरी में विवाहिता की मौत मामले में छह पर मुकदमा दर्ज

18 फरवरी 2019

शौचालय निर्माण की रकम हड़प, अदालत के आदेश पर पुलिस रिपोर्ट दर्ज होगी
Aligarh

शौचालय निर्माण की रकम हड़प, अदालत के आदेश पर पुलिस रिपोर्ट दर्ज होगी

18 फरवरी 2019

सज्जाद सुभान राथर
Aligarh

‘कहीं अपनी एजेंसियों ने ही तो नहीं करवाए पुलवामा में जवानों पर हमला’: एएमयू पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष

16 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.