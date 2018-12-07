शहर चुनें

Aligarh

डिग्री के न होने से नौकरी में अड़चन

Aligarh Bureau Updated Fri, 07 Dec 2018 02:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
डेस्क न्यूज, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़
डॉ. बीआर आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय आगरा से बी.कॉम की डिग्री न मिलने से आकाश अरोड़ा परेशान है। आकाश ने बताया कि उसने वर्ष 2012 में बी.कॉम की पढ़ाई कर ली थी। मगर, उसे डिग्री नहीं मिल पायी। सात अक्तूबर 2018 को डिग्री और प्रोविजनल सर्टिफिकेट के लिए प्रमाण पत्र के लिए आवेदन किया था, लेकिन दोनों में से एक भी नहीं मिल पाया। सरकारी नौकरी के लिए डिग्री दिक्कत बन रही है।

एएमयू में लगे विवादित पोस्टर
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में बाबरी को लेकर लगे विवादित पोस्टर, प्रशासन में हड़कंप

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में शीघ्र बाबरी मस्जिद के पुननिर्माण को लेकर विवादित पोस्टर लगाए जाने से विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया है। इन पोस्टरों में बाबरी मस्जिद को फिर से बनाने के बारे में लिखा गया है।

6 दिसंबर 2018

हेडमास्टर ने दो की जगह ले लिए चार प्रतिकर अवकाश
Aligarh

हेडमास्टर ने दो की जगह ले लिए चार प्रतिकर अवकाश

6 दिसंबर 2018

सीडीपीओ दफ्तर में खाद्यान्न के रखरखाव में मिली लापरवाही, तहसीलदार ने जताई नाराजगी
Aligarh

सीडीपीओ दफ्तर में खाद्यान्न के रखरखाव में मिली लापरवाही, तहसीलदार ने जताई नाराजगी

6 दिसंबर 2018

पेंशन बहाली की मांग को लेकर रामलीला ग्राउंड में नमाज पढ़ते हिंदू शिक्षक।
Aligarh

मुस्लिम ने आरती कर व हिंदुओं ने नमाज पढ़ दिखाई एकता

6 दिसंबर 2018

महेशपुर गांव में कटी नहर को देखते लोग।
Aligarh

नहर कटने से एक हजार बीघा फसल जलमग्न

6 दिसंबर 2018

पांच दिसंबर की रात्रि माल गोदाम तिराहे पर तैनात पीएससी बल।
Aligarh

छह दिसंबर और बुलंदशहर को लेकर प्रशासन सतर्क, सुरक्षा चाक चौबंद

6 दिसंबर 2018

ब्राह्मण, जाट, ठाकुर और मुसलमानों को मरवा रही भाजपा सरकार : बिजेंद्र सिंह
Aligarh

ब्राह्मण, जाट, ठाकुर और मुसलमानों को मरवा रही भाजपा सरकार : बिजेंद्र सिंह

6 दिसंबर 2018

लूट के शिकार यशपाल और सोनवीर।
Aligarh

कील का पट्टा डालकर कार सवार परिवार से लूट

5 दिसंबर 2018

अपार्टमेंट में महिला की हत्या से सनसनी
Aligarh

अपार्टमेंट में महिला की हत्या से सनसनी

6 दिसंबर 2018

योगेश राज को कराएंगे कानूनी सहायता उपलब् ध
Aligarh

योगेश राज को कराएंगे कानूनी सहायता उपलब् ध

6 दिसंबर 2018

अब अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में लगा ‘मस्जिद वहीं बनाएंगे' का पोस्टर

एक तरफ जहां देश में राम मंदिर को लेकर ‘मंदिर वहीं बनाएंगे’के नारे लग रहे है, वहीं अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में बाबरी मस्जिद दोबारा बनाने को लेकर पोस्टर लगाया गया है। विवाद बढ़ने से पहले ही यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने पोस्टर हटवा दिया। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

6 दिसंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:57

अलीगढ़ में एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं की शिकायत पर सिपाही बर्खास्त

27 नवंबर 2018

हाथरस हादसा 0:42

VIDEO: हाथरस में पेट्रोल पंप पर चढ़ गया ट्रैक्टर, घटना का CCTV वीडियो आया सामने

27 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:39

VIDEO: योगी के मंत्री के बिगड़े बोल, बीजेपी के वोटरों को बताया ये

19 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी 1:39

घर में ट्यूशन टीचर ने बच्चे के साथ की हैवानियत, CCTV देख माता-पिता हुए सन्न

19 नवंबर 2018

लघु उद्योग मंत्री सत्यदेव
Aligarh

डरें नहीं, अधिकारियों की छाती पर बैठ कराएं काम: पचौरी

5 दिसंबर 2018

हादसा
Aligarh

हाथरसः अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर पलटा, तीन की मौत, डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक घायल

4 दिसंबर 2018

युवक युवती न मिलने पर वीरनगर के ग्रामीण भड़के
Aligarh

युवक युवती न मिलने पर वीरनगर के ग्रामीण भड़के

5 दिसंबर 2018

मिथलेश की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
Aligarh

बेकाबू कार ने दो छात्राओं को रौंदा, एक की मौत

4 दिसंबर 2018

उद्यमी सम्मेलन
Aligarh

बुलंदशहर हिंसा पर बोले मंत्री सत्यदेव पचौरी- घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, सरकार ने दिए हैं जांच के निर्देश

4 दिसंबर 2018

सस्ती मिलेगी ब्लड कैंसर की जांच किट
Aligarh

सस्ती मिलेगी ब्लड कैंसर की जांच किट

6 दिसंबर 2018

