अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   uttar pradesh deputy chief minister visit agra

डिप्टी CM ने कहा, उत्तर प्रदेश के कुख्यात अपराधी हो रहे नरकलोक के वासी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 03:35 PM IST
uttar pradesh deputy chief minister visit agra
उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा
यूपी सरकार के उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा रविवार को आगरा पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कानून व्यवस्‍था पर अपनी सरकार को सौ में से सौ नंबर दिए। कहा कि कानून को हाथ में लेने का अधिकार किसी को नहीं।
भाजपा सरकार में अब तक 1500 से ज्यादा मुठभेड़ हुई है। जबकि इसमें करीब 40 कुख्यात अपराधी नरकलोक पहुंच गए हैं। हमारी सरकार कानून व्यवस्‍था को ठीक करने में लगी है। 

उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि वह अपना अस्तित्व खो चुकी है। जबकि सपा अन्य दलों के साथ अस्तित्व की सुरक्षा के लिए लड़ाई लड़ रही है। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

uttar pradesh deputy chief minister dr dinesh sharma up government law and order congress samajwadi party

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Create DDLJ Moment While Traveling To Wedding Destination Via Train
Television

उत्तर प्रदेश में शादी करेगा टीवी का यह मशहूर कपल, रेलवे स्टेशन पर DDLJ स्टाइल में कराया फोटोशूट

18 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman film Box office collection Day 9
Bollywood

4 हफ्ते बाद भी 'पैडमैन' पर भारी पड़ी भंसाली की 'पद्मावत', जानें 9वें दिन का कलेक्शन

18 फरवरी 2018

Yash Raj Films Released Teaser Of Film Hichki First Song Oye Hichaki Starring Rani Mukerji
Bollywood

आदिरा को छोड़ दूसरों संग मस्ती करती दिखीं रानी, कहा, 'यह हिचकी पानी से नहीं समझ से जायेगी'

18 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan Gets 78 Crore Rupee To Host Dus Ka Dum Season 3
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद सलमान ने एक और शो के लिए मांगी मोटी फीस, 78 करोड़ में डील पक्की

18 फरवरी 2018

zaheer khan wife sagarika ghatge reveals her favourite crickter is rahul dravid
Bollywood

किसी और क्रिकेटर को फेवरेट मानती हैं एक्ट्रेस सागरिका, जहीर खान को हो सकती है जलन

18 फरवरी 2018

swara bhaskar said her open letter to bhansali on padmaavat was stupid
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के विरोध में ओपन लेटर लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर का यू टर्न, कह डाली बड़ी बात

18 फरवरी 2018

Black Panther and Aiyaary Box office collection Day 2
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन 'ब्लैक पैंथर' इतना दहाड़ा,'अय्यारी' को पछाड़ा, जानें कलेक्शन

18 फरवरी 2018

rani mukerji reveals when she met aditya chopra first time
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी ने किया खुलासा, करोड़ों कमाने वाले आदित्य चोपड़ा को इस वजह से देती हैं हर दिन गालियां

18 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood 5 celebrities who do not drink in real life
Bollywood

बिग बी से लेकर अक्षय तक बॉलीवुड के ये सुपरस्टार्स जिन्होंने आज तक नहीं लगाया शराब को हाथ

18 फरवरी 2018

5 bollywood stars used body doubles
Bollywood

चाहें आमिर हों या सलमान, कैसे आसानी से कर लेते हैं खतरनाक एक्शन सीन, ये है राज

18 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

railway recruitment board reduce age limit for railway recruitment
Lucknow

रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड ने दो साल कम की उम्र सीमा, अब सिर्फ इन्हें मिलेगा मौका

आरआरबी ने सामान्य वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों को बड़ा झटका दिया है। हाल ही में आरआरबी द्वारा एएलपी एवं तकनीशियन के विभिन्न पदों में भर्ती के लिए निकाले गए आवेदन में सामान्य वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों की अधिकतम उम्र सीमा दो वर्ष घटा दी गई है।

18 फरवरी 2018

Rape with a minor girl, forcible abortion
Meerut

नाबालिग के साथ करते रहे दुष्कर्म, फिर दरिंदों ने जबरन करा दिया गर्भपात

18 फरवरी 2018

praveen nishad will be the samajwadi party candidate for gorakhpur by election
Lucknow

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव के लिए सपा ने घोषित किया उम्मीदवार, पीएनबी घोटाले पर अखिलेश का तंज

18 फरवरी 2018

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav targets central government on PNB fraud case
Bihar

PNB फ्रॉड: लालू बोले- BJP के नेता स्वयं घोषित देशभक्त, देश लूटकर भाग जाएंगे

18 फरवरी 2018

rohtas builder allottees protest in front of cm yogi at indra gandhi pratisthan
Lucknow

काफिले के सामने रोहतास बिल्डर के आवंटियों का प्रदर्शन, सीएम योगी ने दिया आश्वासन

18 फरवरी 2018

woman and her daughter forced to eat human excreta on the suspicion of witchcraft
Chhattisgarh

जादू-टोने के शक में पड़ोसियों ने महिला और बेटी के सिर मुंडवाए फिर की घिनौनी हरकत

18 फरवरी 2018

Hindi na english, printed the wedding card in this language, rituals are also traditional
Meerut

हिंदी न अंग्रेजी, इस भाषा में छपवाया शादी का कार्ड, रस्में भी परंपरागत

18 फरवरी 2018

northern railway union protest against case on train driver
Dehradun

हाथी की मौत के बाद ट्रेन चालक पर केस, विरोध में उतरी यूनियन

18 फरवरी 2018

Narcotics Department caught ganja
Kanpur

नारकोटिक्स विभाग ने पकड़ा करोड़ों का गांजा, उड़ीसा से दिल्ली ले जाया जा रहा था

18 फरवरी 2018

ayodhya muslims say they will not leave babri masjid.
Lucknow

मुस्लिमों का ऐलान, नहीं छोड़ेंगे बाबरी मस्जिद की जमीन, कहीं और मंदिर बनाते हैं हिंदू तो ऐतराज नहीं

18 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

भारत पहुंचे कनाडाई PM के बेटे हैं तैमूर से भी ज्यादा क्यूटनेस, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो भारत के सात दिन के दौरे पर हैं। भारत पहुंचने पर उन्होंने प्लेन से उतरने से पहले नमस्ते करते हुए लोगों का अभिवादन किया।

18 फरवरी 2018

robbers try to rob bank of baroda in agea uttar pradesh 0:46

आगरा में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने की बैंक लूटने की कोशिश, हुए नाकाम

17 फरवरी 2018

MATHURA CHHATA AREA ROAD ACCIDENT BICYCLE PASSANGER CRUSED BY DRUNKEN DRIVER 3:06

मथुरा में वीभत्स सड़क दुर्घटना, चादर में लपेट कर उठाना पड़ा शव

16 फरवरी 2018

MAHASHIVRATRI CELEBRATION IN AGRA AND MEERUT 1:07

यूपी में ऐसे मनाई जा रही है महाशिवरात्रि

14 फरवरी 2018

attempt to kidnapping of a traders firozabad uttar pradesh 1:46

अपहरण करने आए गुंडों को व्यापारी ने दिया यूं चकमा

14 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Buses will run from methane out of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh
India News

यूपी में गंगा से निकले मिथेन से चलेंगी बसें, राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने की CM योगी से बात

16 फरवरी 2018

fire breaks out at educational directorate office in Uttar pradesh allahabad
India News

इलाहाबाद: आग की चपेट में आया शिक्षा निदेशालय, कई अहम दस्तावेज खाक

15 फरवरी 2018

UP tops in Milk's black business, every third sample of the country is adulterated
India News

सफेद दूध के काले धंधे में यूपी अव्वल, देश भर का हर तीसरा सैंपल मिलावटी

15 फरवरी 2018

Uttar pradesh Police constable slapped woman leader of bjp
India News

भाजपा महिला नेता को सिपाही ने मारा थप्पड़, चौकी पर मचा हंगामा 

14 फरवरी 2018

thief group stolen around ten lakh rupees in uttar pradesh deoria
National

उत्तर प्रदेश में लूट का ऐसा अंदाज, खुजली पाउडर फेंककर छीने लाखों

13 फरवरी 2018

After 27 years of marriage man did such a thing that he was killed in bareilly uttar pradesh
National

शादी के 27 साल बाद शौहर ने किया ऐसा काम, चली गई जान

12 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.