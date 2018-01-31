Police has come really close to catching the absconding culprits. Many of them have already been arrested. They may be under ground but we'll leave no stone unturned to bring them out. We are standing with the family of Chandan: Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy UP CM #KasganjClashes pic.twitter.com/EQlDzmzKZp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2018
This incident was a challenge for UP Police & our staff handled it well. Situation is now under control & there is peace in Kasganj. We will ensure arrest of all the accused in the coming time: #UttarPradesh DGP OP Singh on #KasganjClashes pic.twitter.com/jtWnBZJlgS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2018
पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। बदमाशों ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग की तो जांबाज अफसरों ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए दो बदमाशों के पैर में गोली मारी।
31 जनवरी 2018
