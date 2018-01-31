अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   UP Deputy CM keshav prasad maurya on kasganj violence

हर हाल में खोजकर निकालेंगे अपराधियों को, हम चंदन के परिवार के साथः डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:38 PM IST
UP Deputy CM keshav prasad maurya on kasganj violence
यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज हिंसा को लेकर यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम चंदन के परिवार के साथ हैं। अपराधियों को हर हाल में खोजकर बाहर निकाला जाएगा। 

मंगलवार को मीडिया से बातचीत में उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा कि पुलिस अपराधियों के काफी करीब पहुंच चुकी है। कई पहले ही गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे चाहे जहां भी छुपे हैं। हम उन्हें बाहर निकालने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। हम चंदन के परिवार के साथ हैं। 


RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

डीजीपी ने थपथपाई पुलिस की पीठ
kasganj kasganj clash yogi adityanath republic day mob riot kasganj curfew

Spotlight

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

31 जनवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

31 जनवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

31 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy angry Swara Bhaskar said to Vivek Agnihotri I go get myself raped
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर स्वरा भास्कर क्यों कहने को हुईं मजबूर, 'क्या आप चाहते हैं कि मैं खुद का रेप करवा लूं'

31 जनवरी 2018

This is how Amrita Arora celebrates her 40th birthday
Bollywood

अमृता अरोड़ा के बर्थडे पर कटा अश्लील बर्थडे केक, करीना कपूर की थी ये शरारत

31 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay leela Bhansali is unhappy about piracy of Padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सफलता के बीच फिर बढ़ी भंसाली की मुश्किलें, इस बार करणी सेना नहीं यह है वजह

31 जनवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan seeks Bapu and Narendra Modi blessings for Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

अनुष्का के साथ रोमांस करेंगे वरुण, इंस्टाग्राम पर VIDEO डाल मांगा PM मोदी से आशीर्वाद

31 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Encounter in UP : Officers shot four crooks, five arrested
Meerut

यूपी में ताबड़तोड़ एनकाउंटर : जांबाज अफसरों ने चार को मारी गोली, पांच दबोचे

पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। बदमाशों ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग की तो जांबाज अफसरों ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए दो बदमाशों के पैर में गोली मारी।

31 जनवरी 2018

Navjot Sidhu on Rahul Gandhi allegedly wearing jacket of Rs 70,000
Chandigarh

राहुल गांधी की 63 हजार की जैकेट पर 'जंग', मैदान में कूदे नवजोत सिद्धू बोले...

31 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse on first those zodiacal people have to be extremely alert
Meerut

खग्रास चंद्रग्रहण 2018 : चार राशि वालों के लिए शुभ, तो इनको रहना होगा बेहद सतर्क

31 जनवरी 2018

earthquake comes today in delhi ncr and jammu kashmir
Delhi NCR

द‌‌‌िल्ली-एनसीआर में महसूस क‌िए गए भूकंप के झटके, ‌कुछ देर रुकी मेट्रो, तीव्रता 6.2

31 जनवरी 2018

Earthquake today in north india, tremors felt in punjab, haryana, chandigarh
Chandigarh

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर निकले

31 जनवरी 2018

Nasir-Ul-Islam says Indian Muslims are living in a pathetic condition
Jammu

मुसलमानों को एक अलग देश की मांग करने की जरूरत : ग्रैंड मुफ्ती

31 जनवरी 2018

सियासत के लिए मॉडल स्कूल पाने को बेताब हुए नेता 17-42-47
Pratapgarh

सियासत के लिए मॉडल स्कूल पाने को बेताब हुए नेता 17-42-47

31 जनवरी 2018

one person died in bike and tipper collision at kangra
Shimla

बाइक और टिप्पर में हुई जोरदार टक्कर, हादसे में घायल युवक की मौत

31 जनवरी 2018

himachal congress meeting at shimla regarding lok sabha election
Shimla

लोस चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस करेगी मैराथन बैठक, सौंपी जाएंगी नई जिम्मेवारियां

31 जनवरी 2018

dgp warned officers, do not switch off cug number
Lucknow

डीजीपी की चेतावनी: सीयूजी नंबर मिला बंद तो होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

31 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

आगरा में भी माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, पुलिस हाई अलर्ट पर

आगरा में दो समुदाय के लोगों के बीच तनाव फैल गया। हंगामा दो लोगों के बीच हुई बाइक की टक्कर से शुरू हुआ।

30 जनवरी 2018

SHOP GUTTED DOWN IN KASGANJ OF UTTAR PRADESH 1:21

कासगंज में एलआईयू फेल, फिर आगजनी से सहमा शहर

30 जनवरी 2018

Kasganj violence: Victim's family refuses to accept compensation, demands CM Yogi to visit 1:10

कासगंज हिंसा: तो किसको दे आई 20 लाख रुपये योगी सरकार?

29 जनवरी 2018

TWO KIDS DIE IN BUS AUTO ACCIDENT AT MATHURA 3:13

कोहरे ने अब मथुरा में मां के सामने लील ली ये मासूम जिंदगियां

29 जनवरी 2018

STATEMENT OF MP RAJVEER SINGH DURING VIOLENCE IN KASGANJ OF UP 1:39

क्या बीजेपी भड़का रही कासगंज में हिंसा!

28 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

kasganj clash: schools will open on monday
Agra

कासगंज बवालः सोमवार से खुलेंगे स्कूल, डीएम ने दिए निर्देश

31 जनवरी 2018

BJP leader slam DM bareilly
Bareilly

 मोदी पर टिप्पणी करने वाले ‘देशद्रोही’ डीएम पर हो कड़ा एक्शन

31 जनवरी 2018

Bareilly DM asks why people raise anti-pak slogans in muslim localities
India News

DM के फेसबुक पोस्ट पर मौर्या ने जताई आपत्ति, कहा- पार्टी प्रवक्ता की तरह बोल रहे हैं

30 जनवरी 2018

Chandana's family gets 50 lakh compensation
Hathras

चंदन के परिजनों को मिले 50 लाख मुआवजा

29 जनवरी 2018

The conspiracy behind the Kasganj violence, weapons deposited several days ago
Agra

कासगंज हिंसा के पीछे साजिश की आशंका, खुराफातियों ने कई दिन पहले जमा कर लिए थे हथियार

29 जनवरी 2018

Kasganj communal clash: chandan was shooted from terrace
Agra

कासगंज बवालः पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, चंदन को छत से मारी गई थी गोली

29 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.