अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   union minister sadhvi niranjan jyoti and vinay katiyar on kasganj violence

कासगंज में हिंसा खत्म, राजनीति शुरू, साध्वी निरंजन ने दिया बयान, फिर बोले कटियार-पाकिस्तान का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
union minister sadhvi niranjan jyoti and vinay katiyar on kasganj violence
साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज में बीते 5 दिन से हिंसा नहीं रुक रही। वहीं देश में इस पर राजनीति भी जारी है। सत्ताधारी भाजपा के नेता और मंत्री हिंसा को लेकर लगातार बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। 

मंगलवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति ने कहा कि कासगंज की घटना से साबित होता है कि देश विरोधी तत्वों को तिरंगा यात्रा सहन नहीं होती।  यूपी सरकार मामले में सख्त कार्रवाई कर रही है। ऐसी घटनाओं को बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने इस मुद्दे का राजनीतिकरण न करने की बात कही। 
 


RELATED

वहीं भाजपा नेता विनय कटियार ने कासगंज हिंसा के पीछे पाकिस्तान समर्थकों का हाथ होने की बात कही है। 
आगे पढ़ें

देखें ट्वीट
kasganj clash yogi adityanath republic day mob riot kasganj curfew

Spotlight

Superb show continues at Box Office Collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 150 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के करीब ‘पद्मावत’, जानिए 5वें दिन तक का कलेक्शन

30 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle shares his photo in punjabi look, After picked in Preety Zinta kIng eleven Punjab
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीना प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में आते ही क्रिस गेल बन गए पंजाबी, पगड़ी में शेयर की PHOTO

30 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol body transformation for race 3 will shocked you
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल के आगे टिक नहीं पाएंगे सलमान खान, 23 साल के करियर में पहली ‌बार होगा ऐसा

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Bahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde refuses to acknowledge bigg boss contestant vikas gupta
Television

मीडिया के सामने शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्‍ता को पहचानने से किया इंकार, बोलीं- 'मैं नहीं जानती उसे'

30 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat online leak, these is how fans downloading Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, लोग ऐसे कर रहे फ्री में डाउनलोड, भंसाली को हो सकता है इतना नुकसान

30 जनवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान से छेड़छाड़, WhatsApp पर अश्लील मैसेज मिलने से परेशान होकर अब उठाया ये कदम

30 जनवरी 2018

how has picturised Johar scene in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में कैसे फिल्माया गया 'जौहर' जैसा मुश्किल सीन, कहानी रोमांचित कर देगी

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Kendriya Vidhyalaya teacher said girls who wore revealing clothes are asking for nirbhaya type rape
Madhya Pradesh

'लिपस्टिक लगाने और छोटे कपड़े पहनने की वजह से होता है निर्भया जैसा रेप'

केंद्रीय विद्यालय की टीचर ने लड़कियों को भड़कीले कपड़े पहनने और लिप्सटिक लगाने से मना किया है।

30 जनवरी 2018

Agricultural minister surya pratap shahi reached Agricultural directorate
Lucknow

कृषि निदेशालय में अचानक पहुंचे कृषि मंत्री, स्कूल की तरह लगी अफसरों और कर्मचारियों की हाजिरी

30 जनवरी 2018

SP leader sharp words, big statement given to the state government
Meerut

सपा नेता के फिर तीखे बोल, प्रदेश सरकार को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा बयान

30 जनवरी 2018

preparation going fast for ganga darshan from kashi vishwnath temple
Varanasi

बाबा विश्वनाथ दरबार से सीधे गंगा दर्शन कराने की तैयारी हुई तेज

30 जनवरी 2018

Husband did special things for his wife
Dehradun

पत्नी को मनाने के लिए किए सौ जतन, नहीं मानी तो पति ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि उड़ गई सबकी नींद

30 जनवरी 2018

dsp baljinder sandhu shot himself during students protest in faridkot
Chandigarh

पंजाबः धरना दे रहे स्टूडेंट्स से झड़प के बीच DSP ने खुद के माथे में मारी गोली, मौत

30 जनवरी 2018

Mid day meal staff threw hot dal on class 1 student in madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

पहली क्लास के बच्चे को मिड डे मील स्टाफ ने गर्म दाल से जलाया, मामला दर्ज

30 जनवरी 2018

Double murder case : 50 thousand reward for the accused, panic in village
Meerut

दोहरा हत्याकांड : मुख्य आरोपी हुआ 50 हजार का इनामी, गांव में दहशत बरकरार

30 जनवरी 2018

kasganj sp removed from his post by government
Lucknow

कासगंज बवाल: SP सुनील कुमार पर गिरी गाज, पीयूष श्रीवास्तव होंगे नए कप्तान

29 जनवरी 2018

The conspiracy behind the Kasganj violence, weapons deposited several days ago
Agra

कासगंज हिंसा के पीछे साजिश की आशंका, खुराफातियों ने कई दिन पहले जमा कर लिए थे हथियार

29 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

कासगंज में एलआईयू फेल, फिर आगजनी से सहमा शहर

कासगंज में हालात सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। पुलिस की कड़ाई के बावजूद शरारती तत्व शहर की फिजा बिगाड़ने पर तुले हैं। सोमवार को एक बार फिर शरारती तत्वों ने कासगंज में एक दुकान में आग लगा दी।

30 जनवरी 2018

Kasganj violence: Victim's family refuses to accept compensation, demands CM Yogi to visit 1:10

कासगंज हिंसा: तो किसको दे आई 20 लाख रुपये योगी सरकार?

29 जनवरी 2018

TWO KIDS DIE IN BUS AUTO ACCIDENT AT MATHURA 3:13

कोहरे ने अब मथुरा में मां के सामने लील ली ये मासूम जिंदगियां

29 जनवरी 2018

STATEMENT OF MP RAJVEER SINGH DURING VIOLENCE IN KASGANJ OF UP 1:39

क्या बीजेपी भड़का रही कासगंज में हिंसा!

28 जनवरी 2018

COMMUNAL RIOTS IN KASGANJ DURING IN FLAG MARCH ONE DIED FIRING AND STONE PELTING 3:01

VIDEO: कासगंज में तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान बिगड़ा माहौल, एक की मौत

26 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.