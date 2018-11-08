शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   thief flew away from the custody of police

पुलिस वालों को गच्चा देकर लूट का आरोपी फरार, पीछा करने पर भी नहीं आया पकड़ में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 05:16 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जिला अस्पताल से पुलिस अभिरक्षा से लूट का आरोपी फरार हो गया। थाना खेरागढ़ पुलिस ने इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया था। तड़के हथकड़ी और बोतल निकालकर फरार हो गया। आरोपी होतम सिंह फतेहाबाद का रहने वाला है। 
विज्ञापन
सिपाही प्रमोद और इलियास सुरक्षा में तैनात थे। सिपाहियों ने पीछा भी किया था। मगर आरोपी हाथ नहीं आ सका। आरोपी दिवाली पर खेरागढ़ में परचून की दुकान का गल्ला लेकर भाग रहा था। तभी भीड़ ने दबोच लिया था। थाना रकाबगंज में दी गई तहरीर।

Recommended

घर में लगी आग के बाद का नजारा
Gorakhpur

यूपी: घर में सो रहा बच्चा आग में जिंदा जला, मां और दो भाई भी झुलसे

8 नवंबर 2018

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आपका आज का दिन

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नोटबंदी के दो साल: सबसे ऊंचे स्तर पर बेरोजगारी, नौकरी पर भी नहीं रहा भरोसा

8 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दिवाली मनाने आए बेटी के प्रेमी पर 'खून खौला', गोली मारकर ले ली जान, फायरिंग से भगदड़ 

8 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

इन 6 एक्ट्रेस को टीवी शो में मिला मौका, तो फेमस होने के लिए कर डाली बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार

8 नवंबर 2018

rubina
Surveen chawla
anita hasnandani
Mauni Roy
Bollywood

इन 6 एक्ट्रेस को टीवी शो में मिला मौका, तो फेमस होने के लिए कर डाली बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार

8 नवंबर 2018

अलगीढ़ में छेड़छाड़ के बाद विवाद
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ में युवती से छेड़छाड़ के बाद दो गुटों में विवाद, पथराव और फायरिंग, इलाके में तनाव

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
thief flew away custody agra news uttar pradesh news चोर फरार
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

CBSE released the notification of 3 New Regions know about more details
Education

सीबीएसई की बड़ी पहल, देश भर में बने 3 नए रीजन की अधिसूचना जारी, जानें पूरी जानकारी

8 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी-लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी: जन्मदिन की बधाई देने पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, योगदान को सराहा

8 नवंबर 2018

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी: आक्रामक राजनीति से जमाया सिक्का, एक बयान ने ला दिया था तूफान

8 नवंबर 2018

नोटबंदी के फायदे और नुकसान
India News

नोटबंदी के 2 साल पूरे: क्या खोया क्या पाया देश ने

8 नवंबर 2018

Two Indian origin arrested in Singapore for blaming illegal firecrackers
Rest of World

सिंगापुर में भारतीय मूल के दो लोग अवैध पटाखे फोड़ने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
EVM
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: सरकारी कर्मियों की दिवाली चढ़ी इलेक्शन की भेंट!

7 नवंबर 2018

बर्निंग कार सड़कों पर दौड़ रही थी
Delhi NCR

दिवाली की रात गुरुग्राम की सड़कों पर दौड़ती रही 'बर्निंग कार', ड्राइवर ने कूद कर बचाई जान

8 नवंबर 2018

bhai dooj
Relationship

भैया दूज 2018: इस तरह करेंगी भाई को तिलक, लंबी उम्र के साथ यश भी मिलेगा

8 नवंबर 2018

RRB Group D 2018 Download Admit Card know about more details
Education

रेलवे ने किए ग्रुप डी के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी, डाउनलोड करने से पहले पढ़ें यह खबर

8 नवंबर 2018

govardhan puja
Food

अन्नकूट 2018: गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन ऐसे बनाएं स्पेशल भोग, भगवान कृष्ण हो जाएंगे खुश

8 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

अनाज मंडी में आग।
Agra

दीपावली के अगले दिन अनाज मंडी जलकर खाक, एक की मौत

मथुरा में दीपावली के अगले दिन अनाज मंडी में बड़ा हादसा घटा। मंडी बुरी तरह आग से घिर गई। एक व्यक्ति की जान चली गई। आधा दर्जन से अधिक दुकानें जलकर खाक हो गईं। फायर ब्रिगेड ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। घटना गुरुवार सुबह की है।

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
भजन गायक विनोद अग्रवाल
Agra

भजन सम्राट विनोद अग्रवाल का निधन, दोपहर में अंतिम दर्शन के लिए आवास पर रखा जाएगा पार्थिव शरीर

6 नवंबर 2018

किम जुंग सुक ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार
Agra

दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला किम जुंग सुक ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार

7 नवंबर 2018

एक्सप्रेस वे पर हादसे के बाद की तस्वीर
Agra

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, एक की मौत, दस घायल

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

रात भर ठंड में ठिठुरती रही मासूम, बदहवास हालत में जंगल में मिली बालिका

6 नवंबर 2018

स्वामीबाग समाध के सामने सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
Agra

पहले दिन राधास्वामी समाध देखने के लिए पहुंचे 600 से अधिक लोग

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

एक किशोर ने पांच वर्षीय बालिका से किया दुष्कर्म, हालत बिगड़ी

6 नवंबर 2018

आरोपी जेकेएस राणा का फाइल फोटो
Agra

बीएसएफ के डिप्टी कमांडेंट ने कराया कल्पतरु ग्रुप के मालिक के खिलाफ मुकदमा

6 नवंबर 2018

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल
Agra

सड़क हादसाः ट्रक ने टेंपों को मारी टक्कर, सात घायल

6 नवंबर 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

दिवाली पर सुबह ढाई घंटे बंद रहेगा ताजमहल, दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला करेंगी दीदार

6 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

फिरोजाबाद: घर में घुस कर महिला की हत्या

यूपी के फिरोजाबाद में धनतेरस के दिन एक महिला की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। हत्या के समय महिला का बेटा स्कूल और उसका पति ड्यूटी पर गया हुआ था। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

6 नवंबर 2018

दीवाली 0:32

वृंदावन के गोपीनाथ मंदिर में अनोखे अंदाज में मनाई गई दिवाली

4 नवंबर 2018

agra adhikari` 1:15

आगरा में व्यापारियों ने की वाणिज्य अधिकारियों की पिटाई, वीडियो वायरल

3 नवंबर 2018

आगरा 1:21

बीच सड़क युवक और युवती ने रिक्शा चालक को पीटा, देखिए वीडियो

3 नवंबर 2018

मथुरा 1:28

कलयुग में सास ने ली बहू की अग्निपरीक्षा, चरित्र पर शक मिटाने के लिए जलाए हाथ

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर क्षतिग्रस्त कार। इनसेट- मृतक गोपीचंद।
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में सिपाही की मौत

4 नवंबर 2018

यमुना
Agra

यम द्वितीया से पहले यमुना के 'जहरीले' पानी को शुद्ध करेंगी गंगा मैया

5 नवंबर 2018

फायरिंग
Agra

दोस्त की बहन की शादी में पहुंचे युवक को गोली मारी, परिजनों ने लगाया हत्या का आरोप

4 नवंबर 2018

वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर
Agra

रिक्शा चालक ने युवती से की छेड़छाड़, भीड़ ने पीटकर किया बुरा हाल

4 नवंबर 2018

जहरीला पदार्थ खाने से महिला की मौत।
Agra

महिला ने जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर जान दी, परिजनों ने ससुराल पक्ष के खिलाफ लिखाई रिपोर्ट

5 नवंबर 2018

कोच कंडक्टर ने मांगी टिकट, युवती ने फंसाने की दी धमकी
Agra

कोच कंडक्टर ने मांगी टिकट, युवती ने फंसाने की दी धमकी

6 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.