मैनपुरी में दर्दनाक हादसा: सरिया लदा बेकाबू ट्रॉला सड़क किनारे मकान में घुसा, सब इंस्पेक्टर समेत दो की मौत

UP | 4 dead, 5 injured after a truck rammed into a house on the road in Mainpuri



A truck went turtle & rammed into a house, in which a retired sub-inspector & his wife died. 2 people in truck also died while 5 were injured. One still stuck in debris: Kamlesh Dixit, SP, Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/JaCSBvZqCn