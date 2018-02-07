अपना शहर चुनें

बेटी के हत्यारे मां-बाप को MP पुलिस ने एटा में पकड़ा, ऐसे लगा सुराग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला एटा Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:11 PM IST
mp police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी की गला घोंटकर हत्या करने के आरोपी दंपति को मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस ने यूपी के एटा में आगरा रोड से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तारी के बाद दंपति को मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस अपने साथ ले गई। 

मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने कोतवाली नगर पुलिस के साथ मंगलवार देर शाम शहर के आगरा रोड पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। यहां से पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी दंपति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 

मध्यप्रदेश के सतना जिला के नया गांव थाने के एएसआई शिवशरण दियांकर ने बताया कि आरोपी विजय सिंह पुत्र चंद्रपाल और उसकी पत्नी आरती निवासी नया गांव सतना मध्यप्रदेश ने विगत 14 जनवरी 2018 को अपनी 15 वर्षीय बेटी की गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी थी। 

हत्या के बाद आरोपी दंपति ने उसके शव को चित्रकूट नामक जगह पर डाल दिया और फरार हो गए। मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस ने सर्विलांस के माध्यम से दोनों का सुराग लगाया है। मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस गिरफ्तार आरोपी दंपति को अपने साथ ले गई। 
