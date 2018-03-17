शहर चुनें

कैबिनेट मंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण के समधी हत्याकांड का आरोपी मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार, दरोगा घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 01:53 PM IST
योगी सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण चौधरी के समधी चौधरी सरमन सिंह हत्याकांड के आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने उसे मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा। 
आरोपी को पैर में गोली लगी है। वहीं मुठभेड़ में एक दरोगा भी घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस ने दरोगा और गिरफ्तार बदमाश को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। 

मालूम हो कि गत 13 जनवरी को बदमाशों के हमले में चौधरी सरमन सिंह, कैबिनेट मंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण चौधरी के छोटे भाई लेखराज सिंह के समधी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। 

mathura news murder crime news up cabinate minister murder in mathura chaudhry laxminarayan encounter

