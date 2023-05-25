Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra News ›   Phalsa Cultivation farmers are becoming millionaires by selling fruits cost comes out of wood

Phalsa Cultivation: ऐसी खेती जिसके फलों को बेचकर किसान बन रहे लखपति, लकड़ी से निकलती है लागत

देवेश शर्मा, बिचपुरी Published by: धीरेन्द्र सिंह Updated Thu, 25 May 2023 04:22 PM IST
सार

किरावली तहसील के कुकथला गांव में लगभग 150 हेक्टेयर में फालसा की खेती हो रही है। ये फसल ऐसी है जिसके फल ही नहीं, बल्कि लकड़ी भी बिकती है। किसानों का कहना है कि इसकी लकड़ी बेचकर फसल  पर होने वाले खर्च की लागत निकल आती है। 

Phalsa Cultivation farmers are becoming millionaires by selling fruits cost comes out of wood
फालसा फल - फोटो : iStock
विस्तार

जी हां आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि मात्र एक महिने में किसान लखपति कैसे हो सकते हैं। लेकिन जनपद आगरा की किरावली तहसील के गांव कुकथला के किसान ऐसा कर रहे हैं। अमर उजाला की टीम को किसानों ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।



किरावली-रुनकता रोड़ पर स्थित कुकथला गांव में लगभग 50 वर्षों से फालसा की खेती हो रही है। किसानों ने बताया है कि गांव के लगभग 600 हेक्टेयर कृषि भूमि है। करीब 150 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर फालसा की खेती हो रही है। एक महिने (1 मई से 1 जून तक) रोजाना फालसा टूटते हैं। एक बीघा खेत में 300 रुपये प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से सात से आठ मजदूर लगते हैं। एक महिने में फालसा की फसल की पांच बार सिंचाई की जाती है। तेज बारिश व ओलावृष्टी से फालसा की फसल में नुकसान होता है। किसानों ने कहा है कि कुकथला गांव में प्रतिदिन करीब 15 टन फालसा टूट रहा है। प्रतिदिन लगभग दस टन फालसा दिल्ली जा रहा है। वहीं पांच टन फालसा आगरा, मथुरा, भरतपुर, आदि पड़ोसी जिलोें में पहुंच रहा है।

लकड़ी बेचकर निकल आई लागत

किसान चंद्रशेखर उर्फ बॉबी ने बताया है कि उसने दो बीघा फालसा की खेती की है। जिसमें 40,000 हजार की लागत आई है। दिसंबर—जनवरी के माह में फालसे के पेड़ों की कटिंग होती है। दो बीघा खेत की लकड़ी 40,000 हजार रुपये की बिकती है। बॉबी ने कहा कि लकड़ी बेचकर लागत के रुपये निकल आए हैं। बॉबी ने कहा कि 1 मई से 10 मई तक दिल्ली में फालसा 250 रुपये किलो बिका है। 10 मई के बाद फालसा 100 रुपये किलो के भाव बिक रहा है।

साढ़े चार लाख रुपये की होगी बचत

गांव के युवा किसान दौलतराम कुशवाह ने बताया है कि एक बीघा फालसा में एक महिने के अंदर कम से कम 1.25 लाख की कमाई होती है। जिसमें लगभग 50 हजार रुपये के मजदूर लग जाते हैं। दौलतराम ने कहा है कि इस वर्ष उनके पास छह बीघा फालसा की खेती है। जिसमें उन्हें लगभग साढ़े चार लाख रुपये की बचत होगी।

किसानों को नहीं किया जा रहा प्रोत्साहन

किसान नेता चौधरी दिलीप सिंह ने बताया कि गांव कुकथला सहित आसपास के कई गावों के किसान परंपरागत ढ़ंग से उद्यानिक खेती करते हैं। केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार किसानों को आधुनिक उद्यानिक खेती करने के लिए कोई भी आर्थिक सहयोग नहीं देती है। वहीं सरकार द्वारा किसानों को प्रोत्साहन भी नहीं किया जाता है। 
