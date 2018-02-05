अपना शहर चुनें

आगरा में तिरंगा यात्रा निकालने जा रहे मुस्लिमों को प्रशासन ने रोका, ज्ञापन देकर लौटे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:36 PM IST
Muslims trying to march with tricolor in agra stopped by local administration
त‌िरंगा यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज में 26 जनवरी को तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान हुई हिंसा के बाद उठाए जा रहे सवालों का जवाब देने के लिए आगरा में तिरंगा यात्रा निकालने जा रहे मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों को प्रशासन ने रोक दिया। उनकी तिरंगा यात्रा शहीद स्मारक से आगे नहीं बढ़ सकी। 

रविवार को तिरंगा यात्रा निकालने के ऐलान के साथ ‌ही शहीद स्मारक पर पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। यात्रा को शहीद स्मारक तक नहीं आने दिया गया। संरचना संस्था के बैनर तले निकाली जा रही इस यात्रा में जिले भर के उलमा के शिरकत करने की बात कही गई थी। कहा गया कि इसका मकसद सुलहकुल की नगरी से भाईचारा और सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द का पैगाम देना है।

लेकिन प्रशासन ने कानून व्यवस्‍था का हवाला देते हुए यात्रा नहीं निकलने दी। शहीद स्मारक पर संरचना विकास समिति की अध्यक्ष शबाना खंडेलवाल ने एसीएम सुरेंद्र सिंह को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें 14 मांग रखी गई हैं। प्रमुख रूप से कासगंज हिंसा में मारे गए युवक चंदन के परिवार को 50 लाख रुपये मुआवजा, मुस्लिमों का उत्पीड़न रोकना और मस्जिदों की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने की बात कही गई है। 
