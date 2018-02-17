अपना शहर चुनें

मैनपुरीः रोड एक्सीडेंट में छात्रा की मौत, ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मैनपुरी Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 01:37 PM IST
mainpuri school girl death in road accident
लोगों को समझाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के मैनपुरी में बरेली-हाईवे पर एक छात्रा की मौत के बाद लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा काटा। रोड जाम कर दिया। इससे रोड के दोनों ओर वाहनों की कतार लग गई।
सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने लोगों से जाम खत्म करने की अपील की। पुलिस के काफी देर तक समझाने के बाद लोग मानें और जाम खत्म किया गया। इस दौरान राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। 

मैनपुरी के नगला अखे पुलिया किशनी ‌निवासी मिलाप सिंह की बेटी रजनी 13 वर्ष दूध लेने जा रही थी। जटपुरा चौराहे के पास वह ट्रक की चपेट में आ गई। 

आगरा में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने की बैंक लूटने की कोशिश, हुए नाकाम

यूपी पुलिस भले ही लगातार एनकाउंटर कर रही हो, लेकिन अभी बदमाशों में खौफ पैदा नहीं कर पाई है।  गुरुवार को आगरा में चोरों ने बैंक आफ बड़ौदा में सेंध लगा दी लेकिन लूटने में असफल रहे। पूरा मामला सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया।

17 फरवरी 2018

MATHURA CHHATA AREA ROAD ACCIDENT BICYCLE PASSANGER CRUSED BY DRUNKEN DRIVER 3:06

मथुरा में वीभत्स सड़क दुर्घटना, चादर में लपेट कर उठाना पड़ा शव

16 फरवरी 2018

MAHASHIVRATRI CELEBRATION IN AGRA AND MEERUT 1:07

यूपी में ऐसे मनाई जा रही है महाशिवरात्रि

14 फरवरी 2018

attempt to kidnapping of a traders firozabad uttar pradesh 1:46

अपहरण करने आए गुंडों को व्यापारी ने दिया यूं चकमा

14 फरवरी 2018

Bjp MLA puran prakash's supporters thrashed toll employee at mathura 1:41

मथुरा में बीजेपी विधायक की गुंडई, अब इनके साथ की मारपीट

14 फरवरी 2018

