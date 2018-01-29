अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंज बवालः एटा महोत्सव में शामिल होने पर BJP विधायक ने दी ये सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला एटा Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 06:12 PM IST
कासगंज में बवाल के दौरान भी एटा में सरकारी महोत्सव के आयोजन को लेकर भाजपा विधायक ने सफाई दी है। इस महोत्सव में भाजपा विधायकों और सांसद के शामिल होने पर विपक्षियों ने निशाना साधा था। सोशल मीडिया पर भी महोत्सव को लेकर राजनीति तेज हो गई है। पुलिस का पहरा भी बढ़ा दिया गया है। 

कासगंज में अमांपुर से भाजपा विधायक देवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने रविवार शाम को एटा महोत्सव में शामिल होने की बात पर कहा कि वे कार्यक्रम देखने नहीं गए थे। वे केवल कार्यक्रम के अंत में उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने गए थे।




इधर एटा महोत्सव स्‍थल पर पीएसी-पुलिस की व्यवस्था के साथ ही मिश्रित आबादी में पुलिस लगातार गश्त कर रही है। एटा के सीओ सिटी वरुण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कासगंज में हुई हिंसा के बाद महोत्सव में पुलिस-पीएसी बल को अतिरिक्त संख्या में लगाया है। शहर में स्थित चौकी प्रभारियों को भी कड़े निर्देश दिए गए है कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में शांति सौहार्द बनाए रखें। 
