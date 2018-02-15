अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   firozabad farmer suicide due to debt

फिरोजाबादः कर्ज और घाटे से परेशान आलू किसान ने गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला फिरोजाबाद Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 02:14 PM IST
firozabad farmer suicide due to debt
सतीश चंद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फीरोजाबाद के शिकोहाबाद में गुरुवार को एक आलू किसान ने गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। किसान आलू की फसल में कर्ज और घाटे से परेशान था। 

बताया गया है कि शिकोहाबाद के गांव छाछामई निवासी किसान सतीश चंद को आलू की फसल में लगातार घाटा हो रहा था। उन पर केसीसी का तीन लाख और साहूकारों दो लाख रुपये कर्ज उधार था। कर्ज और फसल में घाटे के कारण वे तनाव में रहने लगे थे। 

RELATED

गुरुवार को उन्होंने तमंचे से खुद को गोलीमार आत्महत्या कर ली। उनकी मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। बता दें कि सतीश चंद्र पर 5 संतान हैं। उनके एक बेटे की शादी हो गई है, जबकि दो बेटे और दो बेटियां अभी कुंवारे हैं।
firozabad news suicide farmer suicide potato crop debt loss in crop

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

After menstrual hygiene in Padman, Twinkle Khanna wants to work on reproductive rights of women
Bollywood

अब महिलाओं से जुड़े इस मुद्दे पर काम करेंगी ट्विंकल खन्ना, गदगद होंगे PADMAN

15 फरवरी 2018

Most dangerous way in america known as town of mob
World of Wonders

सिर्फ मौत से खेलने वाले ही जाते हैं इस रास्ते, तस्वीरें देख हलक में अटक जाएगी जान

15 फरवरी 2018

anushka sharma pari trailer out twitterati reaction
Bollywood

शादी के बाद 'परी' जैसी दिखी अनुष्का, 'भूतनी' बनी तो यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन

15 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul enact the Oru Adaar Love teaser LIVE
Bollywood

VIDEO: प्रिया प्रकाश को देखने के लिए उमड़ पड़ी हजारों की भीड़, 'होठों से कारतूस' चला किया घायल

15 फरवरी 2018

fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat wants to act in superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic
Bollywood

'वीरे की वेडिंग' के बाद इस सुपरस्टार की बॉयोपिक में काम करना चाहते हैं 'फुकरे'

15 फरवरी 2018

shilpa shetty reduce her 32 kgs weight with in three and half month
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने मात्र 3 महीने में 32 किलो घटा लिया वजन, अब हो गई है ऐसी हालत

15 फरवरी 2018

Worlds biggest Witchcraft market in America
Supernatural Stories

देखिए दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जादू-टोने का बाजार, यहां मिलती है ऐसी चीजें देखकर निकल जाए चीख

15 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao sing Ekta Kapoor's unnamed psychological thriller
Bollywood

एकता कपूर की थ्रिलर मूवी में 'न्यूटन' के साथ दिखेंगी 'झांसी की रानी', फाइनल हुई स्क्रिप्ट

15 फरवरी 2018

You do not know these secrets of eunuch
Weird Stories

किन्नरों से जुड़े ये 10 सीक्रेट हिलाकर रख देंगे आपको, यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

15 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde wont work with vikas gupta
Television

विकास गुप्ता के बारे में शिल्पा को पता चली ऐसी बात, बोलीं- 'उसके साथ काम करने का सोच भी नहीं सकती'

15 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

amarnath mishra blam maulana nadavi for demanding five thousand crore rupee for the mosque
Lucknow

राम मंदिर विवाद पर सुलह का फॉर्मूला देने वाले नदवी पर 5000 करोड़ रुपए मांगने का आरोप

अयोध्या विवाद पर सुलह का फॉर्मूला देने पर मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के एग्जिक्यूटिव मेंबर के पद से हटाये जाने के बाद मौलाना सलमान नदवी पर मस्जिद का दावा छोड़ने के लिए 5000 करोड़ रुपए लेने का आरोप लगा है।

15 फरवरी 2018

BJP Leader Said On Priya Prakash, Youth Should Sell Pakoda
Madhya Pradesh

'प्रिया प्रकाश को देखकर पिघलने वाला देश का युवा पकौड़े बेचने के लायक'

15 फरवरी 2018

cm yogi replied in vidhan parishad that encounter will continue in up
Lucknow

विधान परिषद में विपक्ष को सीएम योगी का जवाब- जारी रहेंगे एनकाउंटर

15 फरवरी 2018

captive home kanpur uttar pradesh case
Kanpur

हमारे साथियों को छुआ तो चापड़ से काट डालेंगे

15 फरवरी 2018

indian army has ordered an prelim enquiry against lieutenant colonel
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल का ISI कनेक्शन? सेना ने दिए जांच के आदेश

15 फरवरी 2018

gang rape in mahoba uttar pradesh
Kanpur

महोबाः 18 वर्षीय किशोरी को खेत में ले जाकर बारी-बारी से बनाया हवस का शिकार

15 फरवरी 2018

blast in bihars arrah where four suspects ran away and one arrested
Bihar

बिहार के आरा में ब्लास्ट से मचा हड़कंप, 4 संदिग्ध फरार, 1 गिरफ्तार

15 फरवरी 2018

Be careful, the Delhi Police is looking for four goats.
Delhi NCR

सावधान, दिल्ली पुलिस को एक बकरी और तीन बकरों की तलाश है

15 फरवरी 2018

infiltration attempt foiled by army in rajouri and poonch area jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः LOC के पास एक और घुसपैठ की कोशिश हुई नाकाम, तलाशी अभियान जारी

15 फरवरी 2018

BJP leader gave 101 rupees in engagement, message to stop misappropriation
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने सगाई में 101 रुपये देकर दिया फिजूलखर्ची रोकने का संदेश

15 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी में ऐसे मनाई जा रही है महाशिवरात्रि

यूपी के आगरा और मेरठ में महाशिवरात्रि पर्व पर शिवालयों में भारी संख्या में भक्त पहुंचे। इस बार महाशिवरात्रि पर्व 13 और 14 फरवरी दो दिन पड़ने की वजह से मंदिरों में मंगलवार को भक्तों की संख्या में कमी देखने को नहीं मिली।

14 फरवरी 2018

attempt to kidnapping of a traders firozabad uttar pradesh 1:46

अपहरण करने आए गुंडों को व्यापारी ने दिया यूं चकमा

14 फरवरी 2018

Bjp MLA puran prakash's supporters thrashed toll employee at mathura 1:41

मथुरा में बीजेपी विधायक की गुंडई, अब इनके साथ की मारपीट

14 फरवरी 2018

CONGRESS LEADER BURN EFFIGY OF MOHAN BHAGWAT IN AGRA 1:01

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने संघ प्रमुख को कहे ‘अपशब्द’

13 फरवरी 2018

HINDU KALYAN MAHASABHA TOOK OATH WITH BAMBOO STICK AGAINST VALENTINE DAY IN AGRA 3:04

VIDEO: वेलेंटाइन डे पर हाथों में लट्ठ लेकर निकलेगी ये ब्रिगेड

13 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

minor girl in firozabad raped by cousin brother
Agra

शराब पीकर ऐसा बहका, शर्मसार कर दिया भाई-बहन का रिश्ता

2 फरवरी 2018

firozabad police issued notice of removing loudspeaker from mosque
Agra

फिरोजाबादः लाउडस्पीकर की मांगने गए थे अनुमति, थमा दिए हटाने के नोटिस

14 जनवरी 2018

protest against firozabad mayor nutan rathor in nagar nigam
Agra

मेयर की सख्ती ने 'गंदा' कर दिया शहर, सुहागनगरी में नहीं उठ रहा कूड़ा

10 जनवरी 2018

indian medical association strike in agra and firozabad
Agra

हड़ताल पर धरती के 'भगवान', इलाज को भटके मरीज

2 जनवरी 2018

muslims in firozabad performed last rite of hindu teacher
Agra

मजहब से बड़ी इंसानियत, मुस्लिमों ने विधि विधान से किया हिंदू शिक्षक का अंतिम संस्कार

2 जनवरी 2018

agra lucknow expressway accident three injured in firozabad
Agra

एक्सप्रेसवे पर हादसे में 3 घायल, न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेट करने आगरा आ रहा था परिवार

1 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.