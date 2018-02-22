शहर चुनें

VIDEO: डीजे की धुन पर थिरक रहे थे बाराती, अचानक हुआ कुछ ऐसा होने लगी मारपीट और मच गई भगदड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 08:36 AM IST
Disc Jockey thrashed at a wedding at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई मारपीट - फोटो : ani
शादी में बाराती डीजे की धुन पर थिरक रहे थे, अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि वहां मारपीट और भगदड़ मच गई। यह घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। देखिए
घटना उत्तर प्रदेश के जिले आगरा में हुई। एत्माद्दौला थाना इलाके में स्थिति बंधन विवाह गृह में डीजे बंद करने को लेकर जमकर मारपीट हुई। दरअसल दिल्ली से एक बारात बंधन विवाह गृह में आई थी। 

बारात में आए लोग डीजे पर जमकर थिरक रहे थे। जैसे ही 10 बजे तो डीजे वाले ने म्यूजिक बजाना बंद कर दिया। इसको लेकर शराब के नशे में चूर बाराती डीजे वाले से भिड़ गए। काफी देर बहस हुई। 

बाराती डीजे बजाने की मांग करते रहे लेकिन डीजे ने म्यूजिक चलाने से इनकार कर दिया। इस पर काफी हंगामा हुआ। देखते ही देखते दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट होने लगी। यहां मौजूद लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई। 


 

