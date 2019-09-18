शहर चुनें

राजकीय शिशु सदन के डेढ़ माह के मासूम की मौत, नारी निकेतन की महिला का था बच्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 04:10 PM IST
राजकीय शिशु सदन के 45 दिन के एक मासूम की मौत बुधवार को हो गई। बच्चे को चार दिन पहले एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज से मथुरा के जिला अस्पताल में भेजा गया था। 
बताया गया है कि नारी निकेतन में भर्ती मानसिक रूप से कमजोर महिला ने करीब आठ महीने पहले एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। हाल ही में इस बच्चे की तबियत खराब हुई थी।

जिसके बाद उसे आगरा के एसएन मेडिकल कालेज में भर्ती कराया था। यहां से चार दिन पहले बच्चे को जिला अस्पताल भेजा था। अस्पताल में आईसीयू में ये बच्चा एडमिट था। 

 
child death district hospital rajkiya shishu sadan sn medical collage
