कर्नाटक चुनाव में जीत पर भाजपाइयों में जश्न, फोड़े पटाखे और बांटी मिठाइयां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 01:19 PM IST
जीत का जश्न
जीत का जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कर्नाटक चुनाव में मतगणना जारी है और ताजा रुझानों में बीजेपी बहुमत हासिल करती दिख रही है। इसके साथ ही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में जश्न का माहौल है। 
भाजपा कार्यकर्ता पार्टी कार्यालयों पर इकट्ठा होकर एक दूसरे को जीत की बधाई देने के साथ-साथ मिठाइयां बांट रहे हैं। पटाखे भी फोड़े जा रहे हैं। 

आगरा के अलावा फिरोजाबाद में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी की जीत पर जश्न मनाया। यहां आतिशबाजी की और एक-दूसरे को जीत की बधाई दी। 

