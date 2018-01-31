You live in India & Tiranga invokes feeling of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in you it means anti-nationals increased. To prevent incidents from happening again, Yogi Ji must take action. I request the area be checked, you'll find AK 47 in all houses: T Raja, BJP in Kasganj #KasganjClashes pic.twitter.com/BnvYn6ZPOz— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2018
#Kasganj mein 26 January ko Bharat maa ki shaan mein bhavya Tiranga yatra nikal rahe #ChandanGupta ki goli markar hatya kardi. Aaj unke parivaar se milne ka saubhagya prapt huwa. Chandan ka dosh yahi tha ki woh Bharat tere tukde honge bolne ki jagah #BharatMataKiJai bol raha tha pic.twitter.com/v34RDMLrdI— Raja Singh BJP MLA (@TigerRajaSingh) January 30, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की 63 हजार की जैकेट पर छिड़ी 'जंग' के मैदान में कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू में कूद पड़े और उन्होंने बड़ा बयान दे डाला।
31 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.