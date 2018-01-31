अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंज बवालः चंदन के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे तेलंगाना के BJP विधायक ने दिया विवादित बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 05:02 PM IST
राजा स‌िंह - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज हिंसा पर तेलंगाना से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के एक विधायक ने विवादित बयान दिया है। वे मंगलवार कासगंज में मृतक चंदन के परिजनों को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे थे। यहां मीडिया को दिए अपने बयान में विधायक ने हिंसा वाले क्षेत्र में एके-47 होने की बात कही है। 

कासगंज पहुंचे तेलंगाना की घोषामहल विधानसभा से ‌विधायक राजा सिंह ने कहा कि अगर तिरंगा देखकर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगते हैं तो साफ है कि देश विरोधी तत्व काफी बढ़ गए हैं। ऐसी घटनाएं दोबारा न हों इसे रोकने के लिए योगीजी को कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। 

अपने बयान में भाजपा विधायक ने कहा कि मैं चाहता हूं, जहां से घटना हुई उन इलाकों की तलाशी ली जाए। वहां घरों में जरूर एके-47 मिलेगी।


