महाराष्ट्र में पोस्टिंग नहीं मिली तो सैनिक ने गोली मारकर कर ली आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:23 PM IST
मथुरा में सैन्य क्षेत्र में प्रथक परिवार आवास कालोनी में पत्नी और डेढ़ साल के बेटे के साथ रह रहे एक सैनिक ने पिस्टल से खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सैनिक महाराष्ट्र का रहने वाला था।  

महाराष्ट्र के थाना जलगांव के गांव इंडौल निवासी 34 वर्षीय सैनिक गणेश पाटिल सेना की वन कोर की सिगनल रेजीमेंट में सिग्‍नल मैन था। वह 15 साल पहले सेना में भर्ती हुआ था। सवा दो साल से वह मथुरा में तैनात रहा। 

उसे टैंक चौराहा के निकट डिफेंस सिनेमा के पीछे बने प्रथक परिवार आवास में क्वार्टर नंबर 158 रहने को मिला था। क्वार्टर में वह पत्नी और डेढ़ साल के बेटे के साथ रहता था। 
