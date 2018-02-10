अपना शहर चुनें

छात्रा के करीब न आ सका शोहदा तो किया ये काम, घर में कैद हो गई छात्रा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:42 PM IST
agra young man threat to schoolgirl
demo pic - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बीएससी की छात्रा एक युवक की धमकी से दहशत में है। छात्रा पढ़ाई छोड़ने पर मजबूर है। घर से बाहर निकलना भी बंद कर दिया है। उसका रिश्ता तय हो चुका है। 

इसकी भनक लगने पर युवक ने छात्रा के फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर डालकर बदनाम कर दिया है। पीड़ित छात्रा की मां ने एसएसपी से मदद की गुहार लगाई। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

थाना एमएम गेट क्षेत्र की रहने वाली युवती एक कालेज से बीएससी कर रही है। कालेज में रतनपुरा, हरीपर्वत निवासी पंकज भी पढ़ता है। छात्रा की मां का आरोप है कि पंकज बेटी को परेशान कर रहा है। 
schoolgirl threat social media facebook whatsapp agra police

