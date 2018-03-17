शहर चुनें

दो बच्चों के पिता ने मासूम के साथ किया ये घिनौना काम, सहम गई है बच्ची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 04:43 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
आगरा में थाना एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में छह साल की बालिका को मोहल्ले का युवक उठाकर ले गया। घर में ले जाकर बालिका से दुष्कर्म किया। 
बालिका रोते हुए घर आई तो परिवारीजनों को घटना की जानकारी हुई। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घटना गुरुवार शाम की है। 

बालिका घर के बाहर खेल रही थी। तभी युवक आया। उसे बहाने से गोद में उठाकर ले गया। कुछ देर बाद बालिका रोते हुए घर पहुंची। उसने युवक के बारे में बताया। 

परिवारीजन बेटी को थाना एत्माद्दौला लेकर आए। पुलिस ने उसे मेडिकल के लिए भेज दिया। वहीं आरोपी शमशाद के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया। 

दो बच्चियों का पिता है आरोपी
