पत्नी के मायके जाने से नाराज पति ने बेटी के साथ किया शर्मनाक काम और फिर...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:38 PM IST
घर के बाहर महिलाओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी के मायके जाने से गुस्साए युवक ने बेटी की साथ शर्मनाक किया और फिर बाद में खुद भी फंदे पर लटक गया। घटना उत्तर प्रदेश के मैनपुरी जिले की है। घिरोर में पत्नी के मायके चले जाने से गुस्साए युवक ने बेटी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। उसने दो बच्चों की भी हत्या की कोशिश की, लेकिन उन्होंने घर से भागकर जान बचाई। 

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी पिता खुद भी फंदे पर लटक गया। बच्चों की चीख पुकार सुनकर पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने उसे फंदे से उतारकर उसकी जान बचाई। पत्नी ने आरोपी के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है।

गांव ताहरपुर निवासी शेर सिंह (38) ने कुछ दिन पूर्व पत्नी के साथ मारपीट की थी। इसके बाद वह नाराज होकर मायके चली गई थी। एक फरवरी को पत्नी जब घर पर आई तो फिर से दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ। 

पत्नी ने जब तीनों बच्चे 12 वर्षीय मुस्कान, नौ वर्षीय अन्नू और सात वर्षीय विवेक को साथ ले जाने की बात कही तो शेर सिंह ने साथ भेजने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद महिला वापस मायके चली गई।
