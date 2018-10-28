शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra

मथुरा: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दो गैस टैंकरों में टक्कर, भीषण विस्फोट के बाद लगी आग, 3 झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 07:48 AM IST
गैस टैंकर में लगी आग
गैस टैंकर में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
युमना एक्सप्रेस वे पर गैस के एक टैंकर दूसरे टैंकर से टकरा गया, टैंकर में भीषण विस्फोट के बाद आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में कई वाहन और आ गए। जिससे लोग बुरी तरह झुलस गए। 
घटना मथुरा के सुरीर थाना इलाके के मीलस्टोन 85 के पास हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि एक गैस का टैंकर गाजियाबाद से आगरा जा रहा था। इसी दौरान वह दूसरे गैस टैंकर से टकरा गया। 

जिसके बाद जोरदार विस्फोट हुआ और उसमें आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में पांच अन्य वाहन आ गए। एक कार में सवार 3 लोग झुलस गए।  झुलसे हुए लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 

मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पाया। 
 

 

