Visuals from Mathura: A gas tanker had exploded on Yamuna expressway after it rammed into another gas tanker in Surir near Milestone 85. The fire which engulfed 5 other vehicles, was later brought under control by fire tenders. 3 people critically injured. Police present. pic.twitter.com/BQbxOwxibF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 28, 2018
भारत केसरी कुश्ती और जिला केसरी कुश्ती में पहलवानों ने दमखम दिखाया। जीआईसी मैदान पर आगरा महोत्सव के अंतर्गत भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ की ओर से आयोजित की गई कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ एससी आयोग के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामशंकर कठेरिया ने किया।
28 अक्टूबर 2018