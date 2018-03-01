शहर चुनें

Agra

होली पर फिजीशियन और सर्जन नहीं छोड़ेंगे जिला

1 Mar 2018
मैनपुरी। होली के त्योहार पर होने वाली घटनाओं तथा दुर्घटनाओं को देखते हुए चिकित्साधीक्षक ने डॉक्टरों को कड़े निर्देश जारी किए हैं। फिजीशियन और सर्जन को जिले न छोड़ने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
होली के त्योहार पर जिले में पूर्व में हुई घटनाओं को देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल में स्टाफ को सतर्क कर दिया गया है। सीएमएस डॉ. आरके सागर ने होली के त्योहार पर इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी के लिए फिजीशियन और सर्जन को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। दोनों ही डॉक्टरों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों व घायलों का ख्याल रखें। जरूरत पड़ने पर संबंधित रोग के विशेषज्ञ को बुलाकर मरीजों को उपचार दिलाया जाए। इसके अतिरिक्त मरीजों के लिए पर्यात दवाइयों की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

होली के त्योहार पर वर्ष 2017 में दो दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को घायल होने पर भर्ती कराया गया था। इसे देखते हुए इस वर्ष सीएमएस ने जिला अस्पताल में विशेष व्यवस्थाएं रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। डॉक्टरों के साथ ही तीन-तीन फार्मासिस्टों की टीम भी तैनात की गई है। इससे कि यहां आने वाले मरीजों तथा घायलों को बेहतर उपचार दिया जा सके।

