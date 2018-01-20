Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura ›   बाजार में बिकने जा रहा सरकारी राशन पकड़ा

बाजार में बिकने जा रहा सरकारी राशन पकड़ा

Agra Bureau Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 07:42 PM IST
बाजार में बिकने जा रहा सरकारी राशन पकड़ा
डेमो - फोटो : डेमो
मथुरा। सरकार के तमाम प्रयासों के बाद भी सरकारी राशन की कालाबाजारी जनपद में रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। बलदेव, मांट, नौहझील और राया ब्लॉक मुख्यालय स्थित सरकारी गोदाम राशन की कालाबाजारी का बड़ा केंद्र बने हैं। कोसीकलां में ग्रामीणों की शिकायत के बाद हाईवे पर सरकारी राशन गेहूं के 97 कट्टे पकडे़ गए हैं। दो लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है।

बलदेव, राया, नौहझील और मांट ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में गोदामों से ही राशन की कालाबाजारी हो रही है। इसमें डीलर के साथ सरकारी गोदामों से जुडे़ अफसर, आपूर्ति विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर और पर्यवेक्षण अधिकारियों की पूरी तरह से मिलीभगत है। इसी गठजोड़ की बदौलत कोसीकलां क्षेत्र में बाजार ले जाए जा रहे गेहूं के 97 कट्टे ट्रैक्टर में पकडे़ गए हैं। इसमें ट्रैक्टर चालक व स्वामी राजबहादुर निवासी नौगांव और बालमुकुंद उर्फ बालो सेठ निवासी सेनवां के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है।

Spotlight

padmaavat release on 25 january but Big challenge to get back the budget
Bollywood

250 ‌करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'पद्मावत' के सामने आई एक और मुश्किल, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant arshi khan signs a film starring Baahubali star prabhas
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस कॉमनर की किस्मत खुली, बड़े बजट की फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली'

20 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestants ready for bollywood and television debut
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इन 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स की खुली किस्मत, किसी को मिली फिल्म तो किसी को मिला शो

20 जनवरी 2018

Here Are Some Facts About The Rani Padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म से पहले जान लें कौन हैं 'पद्मावती', 16 हजार दासियों के साथ जौहर करने पर क्यों हुईं थीं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

yogi promises help for an accident victim of gonda on twitter.
Lucknow

भयंकर हादसे के शिकार युवक ने योगी से लगाई मदद की गुहार, सीएम ने ट्विटर पर ये दिया जवाब

दुर्घटना में रीढ़ की हड्डी टूटने से लकवा के शिकार युवक आशीष तिवारी की गुहार मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सुनी ली। योगी ने खुद ट्वीट कर उसे मदद का भरोसा दिलाया और जिला प्रशासन को निर्देश दिया।

20 जनवरी 2018

Principal shot dead by a class 12th student in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः यमुनानगर में 12वीं के छात्र ने लेडी प्रिंसिपल को मारी तीन गोलियां, मौत

20 जनवरी 2018

5000 people in danger in Dhanbad Jharkhand as Poisonous smoke coming from fire in coal mines of BCCL
Jharkhand

धनबाद में 5000 जिंदगियां खतरे में, BCCL के कोयला खदान में आग से निकल रहा जहरीला धुआं

20 जनवरी 2018

GST rate will give boost to zardozi work in Bareilly
Bareilly

स्मार्ट सिटी: जरी-जरदोजी के दम पर दौड़ में शामिल हुआ बरेली

20 जनवरी 2018

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION IN RS PURA SECTOR DURING LAST RITE
Jammu

J&K: जब पाक की गोलाबारी के कारण जलती चिता को छोड़ भाग पड़े ग्रामीण

20 जनवरी 2018

congress wins 20 wards out of 24 in Raghogarh Nagar Palika election
Madhya Pradesh

MP निकाय चुनाव: कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने जीतीं 9-9 सीटें, एक पर निर्दलीय विजयी

20 जनवरी 2018

op singh will be the new DGP of UP police
Lucknow

ओपी सिंह होंगे यूपी के नए डीजीपी, सोमवार को संभाल सकते हैं कार्यभार

20 जनवरी 2018

BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini makes insensitive statement on Rape Incidents
Chandigarh

BJP सांसद बोले- आदिकाल से हो रही हैं रेप की घटनाएं, बढ़ती जनसंख्या है कारण

20 जनवरी 2018

dolphin fish found in indra nahar lucknow
Lucknow

राजधानी की इंदिरा नहर में निकली डॉलफिन, चार घंटे चला सर्च ऑपरेशन

20 जनवरी 2018

complain regarding cleaning of water storage tank
Shimla

पानी के टैंक की सफाई न हुई हो तो यहां करें शिकायत, विभाग ने चलाया अभियान

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी में बदमाश बेखौफ, मथुरा में खेत में गई महिला की हत्या

यूपी पुलिस इन दिनों एक के बाद एक एनकाउंटर कर रही है लेकिन इसका डर बदमाशों में नहीं दिख रहा है। बदमाश बेखौफ है जिसका नतीजा शुक्रवार को मथुरा में देखने को मिला। खेत में गई महिला को लूटेरों ने पहले लूटा और फिर हत्या कर दी।

20 जनवरी 2018

Shri Srikant Sharma Meet Madhav's family in Mathura, Madhav dies due to police bullet 1:13

पुलिस की गोली से मरने वाले मासूम के घर पहुंचे श्रीकांत शर्मा

19 जनवरी 2018

SEVEN YEAR DIED DUE TO POLICE BULLET IN MATHURA 3:58

मथुरा में पुलिस की गोली लगने से हुई थी नाबालिग की मौत, पुलिस ने कुबूला

19 जनवरी 2018

TRAINEE UP POLICE INSPECTOR ASHWANI KUMAR RESIGN FROM HIS POST IN MEERUT 1:08

इस वजह से यूपी पुलिस के एक और दरोगा ने दिया इस्तीफा

18 जनवरी 2018

BOY KILLED DURING POLICE ENCOUNTER IN MATHURA 1:12

VIDEO: यूपी पुलिस पर आठ साल के बच्चे की हत्या का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

amit shah and cm yogi do worship at kashi vishwnath temple
Varanasi

सीएम योगी संग अमित शाह ने काशी विश्वनाथ और बाबा कालभैरव के दर पर टेका मत्था

20 जनवरी 2018

husband killed his pregnant wife
Kanpur

PHOTOS: पति 'पी कर बना हैवान', गर्भवती पत्नी को तब तक पीटा जब तक वह मर नहीं गई

20 जनवरी 2018

जान से खेल रहे पैथोलॉजी सेंटर
Gorakhpur

जान से खेल रहे पैथोलॉजी सेंटर

20 जनवरी 2018

saffron colour on the walls and dividers of roads in gomati nagar in lucknow.
Lucknow

पार्क की दीवारों और डिवाइडर पर चढ़ा भगवा रंग, नगर निगम करवा रहा रंगरोगन, तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2018

Bihar on alert after after bomb found life threat to Dalai Lama
India News

बौद्धों के पवित्र स्थल महाबोधि मंदिर को दहलाने की साजिश, निशाने पर थे दलाईलामा

20 जनवरी 2018

amit shah inaugurated indian institue of Indian Institute of Gem and Jewellery at varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में उत्तर भारत के पहले आभूषण संस्थान का उद्घाटन, अमित शाह बोले हुनरमंदों का संवर्धन जरूरी

20 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.