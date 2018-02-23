शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   15 लाख की शराब के साथ एक पकड़ा

15 लाख की शराब के साथ एक पकड़ा

Agra Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 09:32 PM IST
एटा। होली का त्योहार नजदीक आते ही शराब तस्करों ने गैर प्रांतीय शराब का स्टॉक करना शुरू कर दिया है। होली के त्योहार पर सप्लाई के लिए लाई गई गैर प्रांतीय शराब की पिलुआ पुलिस ने 360 पेटी शराब की बरामद की है। इनकी अनुमानित कीमत 15 लाख रुपये बताई गई है।
पुलिस लाइन में प्रेसवार्ता करते हुए सीओ सिटी वरुण कुमार ने बताया कि पिलुआ पुलिस देर रात गुलाबपुर समीप गश्त कर रही थी। उसी समय वहां से गुजर रहे एक ट्रक को संदिग्ध मानते हुए पुलिस ने रोक लिया। ट्रक में ऊपर स्क्रैप भरा हुआ था।

जबकि उसके अंदर गैर प्रांतीय शराब रखी हुई थी। इसे लेकर पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक अभिषेक पुत्र रामबाबू निवासी पिपलानी भोपाल मध्यप्रदेश को पकड़ लिया। थाने पहुंचे ट्रक से पुलिस ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में बिकने वाली शराब की 360 पेटियां बरामद की है। जिनकी अनुमानित कीमत 15 लाख रुपये बताई है।

पकड़े गए आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया कि होली के त्योहार पर वह शराब को चंडीगढ़ से ट्रक में रखकर बिहार लेकर जा रहा था। चंडीगढ़ से शराब को राजा भाई निवासी चंडीगढ़ ने ट्रक में रखवाई थी। पुलिस टीम को एसएसपी ने दस हजार रुपये का इनाम देने की बात कही है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sanjay Dutt biopic teaser won Amitabh Bachchan heart
Bollywood

संजय दत्त की बायोपिक देखकर बिग बी ने कह डाली इतनी बड़ी बात, सकते में आ गए रणबीर

23 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan tweet Loveratri film will release on 5th October 2018
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले सलमान खान का बड़ा फैसला, बहन अर्पिता को भी नहीं है पता

23 फरवरी 2018

Big news Minor girl contestant father supports singer Papon
Bollywood

पापोन विवाद पर बच्ची के पिता का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'कुछ भी जान बूझकर नहीं किया गया'

23 फरवरी 2018

Fifteen interesting facts about dreams
Weird Stories

आपको ये याद क्यों नहीं रहता कि सपना शुरू कहां से हुआ, जानिए ऐसे ही 15 दिलचस्प Facts

23 फरवरी 2018

Hate Story 4 song Naam Hai Mera released Urvashi Rautela dance moves will impress you
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी 4' के नए गाने में उर्वशी ने बिखेरा ऐसा जादू,फीका पड़ जाएगा हिमेश का 'तेरा सुरूर'

23 फरवरी 2018

Oscars 2018 Film The Shape of Water Accused Of Plagiarism And Copyright lawsuit Filed Against Makers
Hollywood

ऑस्कर 2018 में पहुंची फिल्म 'द शेप ऑफ वाटर' पर लगा चोरी का आरोप, केस दर्ज

23 फरवरी 2018

Taapsee Pannu gets disappointed over life's uncertainty, big b Amitabh Bachchan agrees
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की किस परेशानी के जवाब में बिग बी लिख बैठे 'मी टू', आप भी जानें...

23 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reveals the real reason why everybody called him Bhai
Bollywood

30 साल बाद सलमान ने खोला सबसे बड़ा राज, बॉलीवुड इस बात से अब तक है अंजान

23 फरवरी 2018

This Is how Kajol And Ajay Devgn Will Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary In Singapore
Bollywood

काजोल और अजय देवगन की शादी का सच आया सामने, फिल्म रिलीज से पहले एक्ट्रेस ने कह दी बड़ी बात

23 फरवरी 2018

Emraan Hashmi Film Captain Nawab Shooting Stalled Till It Gets Government Clearance
Bollywood

भारत-पाकिस्तान के रिश्तों के कारण अटकी इस सुपरस्टार की फिल्म, वजह कहीं सरकार तो नहीं?

23 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Army fails to Bat attack in Tangdar Sector jammu and kashmir
Jammu

J&K: सेना ने टंगधार सेक्टर में किया बैट हमले को नाकाम, 3 घंटे तक हुई गोलाबारी

कश्मीर के सीमावर्ती जिले कुपवाड़ा के टंगधार सेक्टर में भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान के बैट हमले को नाकाम कर दिया। इस दौरान पाकिस्तानी सेना ने आतंकियों की मदद के लिए कवर फायरिंग भी की।

23 फरवरी 2018

kumar vishwas says I am youngest advani of indian politics.
Lucknow

कुमार विश्वास बोले, मैं देश की राजनीति का सबसे कम उम्र का आडवाणी

23 फरवरी 2018

aap mla naresh balyan statement can land kejriwal in big trouble, says inappropriate about delhi CS
Delhi NCR

आप विधायक के इस बयान से मुश्किल में पड़ सकते हैं केजरीवाल, कहा- '...ऐसे अधिकारियों को ठोकना चाहिए'

23 फरवरी 2018

boy raped sixteen years old girls in ghatampur
Kanpur

छत के रास्ते आया और सोते समय दबोच लिया, लूट ली किशोरी की अस्मत

23 फरवरी 2018

जिला मुख्यालय में नहीं बन रहे आधार कार्ड
Kullu

जिला मुख्यालय में नहीं बन रहे आधार कार्ड

23 फरवरी 2018

एडवांस वेतन प्रणाली फिर लागू करने की उठाई मांग
Kullu

एडवांस वेतन प्रणाली फिर लागू करने की उठाई मांग

23 फरवरी 2018

himachal weather report rain and snowfall chances
Shimla

प्रदेश में बिगड़ेगा मौसम, भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी, ओलावृष्टि की चेतावनी

23 फरवरी 2018

congress MLA vikramaditya singh targets cm jairam thakur
Shimla

कांग्रेस विधायक विक्रमादित्य ने सीएम को दे डाली चेतावनी

23 फरवरी 2018

CM Yogi reached Alampuri to pay tribute to Lokendra Chauhan, consoled the family
Meerut

लोकेंद्र चौहान को श्रद्धांजलि देने आलमपुरी पहुंचे सीएम योगी, परिवार को दी सांत्वना

23 फरवरी 2018

No interview for class III and IVth recruitment in himachal govt jobs
Shimla

भर्ती के लिए इंटरव्यू को लेकर जयराम सरकार ने लिया ये फैसला

23 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: बरसाना से नंदगांव पहुंचा लट्ठमार होली खेलने का निमंत्रण, हुए रंगारंग कार्यक्रम

रंगों का त्यौहार होली अब कुछ ही दिन दूर है। श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी मथुरा में होली की रौनक देखते ही बनती है। शुक्रवार को बरसाना के श्रीजी महल से नंदभवन को लठामार होली खेलने का निमंत्रण गया। देखिए मथुरा से ये रंगारंग रिपोर्ट।

23 फरवरी 2018

girl student killed outside board exam centre in firozabad of uttar pradesh 3:02

सिरफिरे आशिक ने स्कूल के बाहर मारी छात्रा को गोली और फिर...

22 फरवरी 2018

DJ thrashed for refusing to play music after 10 pm IN AGR 1:59

VIDEO: जब DJ वाले बाबू ने किया गाना बजाने से इनकार तो हुआ ये हाल

22 फरवरी 2018

FIROZABAD CHAIN SNATCHING BY 6 YEAR OLD BOY UTTAR PRADESH CRIME 1:59

फिरोजाबाद में छह साल के मासूम को ब्लेड मारकर चेन खींची

21 फरवरी 2018

A LEOPARD ENTERED IN A VILLAGE OF FIROZABAD DISTRICT 1:47

यहां बंदूक-लाठी थामे लोगों को इंतजार है एक ‘खास’ का

21 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Gold and silver recovered at mughalsarai station
Varanasi

बड़ी कार्रवाईः मुगलसराय स्टेशन पर करोड़ों रुपए का सोना-चांदी बरामद

23 फरवरी 2018

shivnarine chanderpaul made his son tagenarine chanderpaul run out
Cricket News

क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहली बार पिता ने अपने ही पुत्र को करवा दिया रन आउट

23 फरवरी 2018

Batti gul meter chalu Arjun N kapoor helicopter shooting
Dehradun

‘बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू’ में शाहिद के अलावा आया ये नया 'हीरो', देखिए उनका 'Dashing Look'

23 फरवरी 2018

anshu prakash row center do not want kejriwal to have sympathy BJP eyes resentment of bureaucrats
India News

केजरीवाल को सहानुभूति बटोरने देने के मूड में नहीं केंद्र, नौकरशाहों के आक्रोश पर भाजपा की पैनी नजर

23 फरवरी 2018

ई रजिस्ट्रेशन फार्म के चक्कर में भटक रहे लोग
Una

ई रजिस्ट्रेशन फार्म के चक्कर में भटक रहे लोग

23 फरवरी 2018

सड़क हादसे में एक घायल, उपचाराधीन
Una

सड़क हादसे में एक घायल, उपचाराधीन

23 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.