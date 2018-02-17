अपना शहर चुनें

हाईस्कूल सामाजिक विज्ञान में एक नकलची दबोचा

Agra Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 07:00 PM IST
मैनपुरी। माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की हाईस्कूल तथा इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षाओं में सख्ती के चलते परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा छोड़ना जारी है। शनिवार को हाईस्कूल सामाजिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा में 132 नए परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा छोड़ गए। परीक्षा के दौरान एक परीक्षार्थी को सचलदल ने नकल करते दबोचा।
शनिवार को प्रथम पाली में हाईस्कूल सामाजिक विज्ञान केवल प्रशभनपत्र की परीक्षा आयोजित की गई। परीक्षा के दौरान किशनी थाना क्षेत्र के चौधरी ऊभन सिंह इंटर कालेज कत्तरा में एक छात्र को प्रधानाचार्य नाजर सिंह के सचलदल ने नकल करते दबोचा। छात्र के विरुद्ध केंद्र व्यवस्थापक ने थाना किशनी में तहरीर दी है।

सामाजिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा के दौरान पंजीकृत 49416 परीक्षार्थियों में से 33256 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। जबकि 16159 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। सामाजिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा में शुक्रवार की परीक्षा के दौरान उपस्थित रहे 132 परीक्षार्थी और परीक्षा छोड़ गए। शाम की पाली में इंटरमीडिएट भौतिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा कड़ी निगरानी के बीच आयोजित कराई गई। परीक्षा के दौरान जिलाधिकारी के निर्देशन में परीक्षा में लगे

