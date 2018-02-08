अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   बंद रेल फाटक से बाइक निकालने का फोटो ट्वीट, हड़कंप

बंद रेल फाटक से बाइक निकालने का फोटो ट्वीट, हड़कंप

Agra Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:20 PM IST
कासगंज। अमंापुर रोड स्थित बंद रेल फाटक के नीचे से निकालने का फोटो रेल मंत्रालय को ट्वीट किया गया है। रेल मंत्रालय के निर्देश के बाद रेल प्रशासन हरकत में आ गया। डीआरएम ने तत्काल आरपीएफ को कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित किया है।

गौरतलब है कि नगर में अहरौली, सहावर गेट एवं अमांपुर रोड पर दो रेल फाटक हैं। ये रेल फाटक ट्रेनों के निकलने के बाद भी काफी देर तक बंद रहते हैं। नगर में किसी भी स्थान पर रेलवे ने ओवरब्रिज नहीं है। ऐसी स्थिति में लोग बंद रेलवे फाटक से वाहन निकालते हैं। रेल मंत्रालय को फोटो ट्वीट करने के बाद रेल मंत्रालय ने डीआरएम इज्जतनगर को कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित किया।

डीआरएम ने आरपीएफ को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। आरपीएफ ने फोटो ट्वीट करने वाले अमित तिवारी से मामले की जानकारी ली। इसके बाद रेल फाटकों पर आरपीएफ सक्रिय नजर आई और लोगों को वाहन निकालने से रोक दिया।

