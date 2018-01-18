Download App
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   युवक जहरखुरानी का शिकार

युवक जहरखुरानी का शिकार

Agra Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:01 PM IST
एटा। दिल्ली से बिजली फिटिंग का काम कर लौट रहे युवक को जहरखुरानों ने चाय बिस्कुट खिलाकर बेहोश कर दिया। इसके बाद जहरखुरान युवक से साढे़ तीन हजार रुपये की नकदी और मोबाइल पार कर ले गए। रोडवेज बस चालक और परिचालक शीतलपुर के पास युवक को उतारकर चले गए। राहगीरों ने बेहोशी की हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।


थाना सकीट क्षेत्र के गांव औरंगाबाद निवासी उमाशंकर पुत्र रामखिलाड़ी दिल्ली में बिजली फिटिंग का काम करता है। बुधवार रात वह रोडवेज बस में बैठकर लौट रहा था। तभी जहरखुरानों ने उसे चाय और बिस्कुट में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर खिला दिया, जिससे वह बेहोश हो गया। जहरखुरान उससे साढ़े तीन हजार रुपये की नकदी और मोबाइल पार कर ले गए। रोडवेज बस चालक और परिचालक युवक को बेहोशी की हालत में शीतलपुर के समीप डालकर फरार हो गए। राहगीरों की सूचना पर पहुंची सरकारी एंबुलेंस टीम ने जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जानकारी पर परिवारीजन जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

