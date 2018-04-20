शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   एटीएस में गंदगी देख नाराज हुए प्रभारी मंत्री

एटीएस में गंदगी देख नाराज हुए प्रभारी मंत्री

Agra Bureau Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एटीएस में गंदगी देख नाराज हुए प्रभारी मंत्री
मैंस में भिंनभिना रहीं थीं मक्खियां,व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने के निर्देश
फिरोजाबाद। शुक्रवार को औचक निरीक्षण को राजकीय आश्रम पद्वति विद्यालय पहुंचे प्रभारी मंत्री नीलकंठ तिवारी को वहां कई खामियां मिलीं। विद्यालय परिसर में गंदगी व मैस में मक्खियों की भरमार देख प्रभारी मंत्री कडी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए व्यवस्थाएं ठीक कराने के निर्देश दिए। ।
जिला योजना समिति क ी बैठक के बाद प्रभारी मंत्री ने बजीरपुर-जेहलपुर स्थित राजकीय आश्रम पद्वति विद्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान विद्यालय में जगह-जगह गंदगी ढेर व झाडियां देखने को मिलीं। वहीं विद्यालय किचिन में भी साफ-सफाई की अनदेखी होते मिली। वहां खाद्य पदार्थों के इर्द-गिर्द मक्खियां भिंनभिना रही थीं। प्रभारी मंत्री ने इस पर विद्यालय प्रधानाचार्य ओम प्रताप सिंह से कडी नाराजगी व्यक्त की। वहीं विद्यालय परिसर में पेयजल व्यवस्था दुरूस्त करने के लिए उन्होंने विधायक सदर मनीष असीजा से जरूरी व्यवस्था कराने की बात कही।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

amitabh rishi
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन पर ऋषि कपूर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- इन दो स्टार्स को थी बिग बी से परेशानी

20 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan salim khan
Bollywood

जब रिपोर्टर पर भड़के सलमान खान के पिता, फोन पर कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

20 अप्रैल 2018

banana
Weird Stories

एक केले की कीमत ने हिला कर रख दी इस महिला की दुनिया, खाना तो दूर बिल देखकर हो गई ऐसी हालत

20 अप्रैल 2018

आशका गोराडिया
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस का पति के साथ ऐसा वीडियो हुआ वायरल, लोगों ने कहा, 'कमाल है ऐसा कैसे कर लिया'

20 अप्रैल 2018

babita kapoor birthday
Bollywood

अपनी नानी के जन्मदिन में नहीं दिखे तैमूर, मां करीना और मासी करिश्मा ने मिलकर किया सेलिब्रेट

20 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कठुआ केस पर बिग बी का बयान सुन भड़के यूजर, कहा- 'ये है बॉलीवुड का असली चेहरा'

20 अप्रैल 2018

mouni roy and adaa khan become naagin once again
Television

'नागिन' के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर से टीवी पर नजर आएंगी मौनी रॉय और अदा खान

20 अप्रैल 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की बेटी को देख बोला बच्चा- 'ये किसकी लड़की है', फिर जाह्नवी कपूर ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

20 अप्रैल 2018

Kajol
Television

काजोल की बेस्ट फ्रेंड बनकर आज तक पछता रही है यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस, ठुकरानी पड़ी बड़ी फिल्में

20 अप्रैल 2018

हिना खान
Television

हिना खान से लेकर अंकिता लोखंडे तक, टीवी की ये 5 बहुएं जो एक ही सीरियल में आईं नजर

20 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

युवाओं, महिलाओं और किसानों के मुद्दे पर अखिलेश ने सरकार को घेरा

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने युवाओं, महिलाओं और किसानों के मुद्दे पर भाजपा सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा युवा बेरोजगारी से हताश हैं।

20 अप्रैल 2018

डिप्टी सीएम निर्मल सिंह
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः CBI जांच न होने के विरोध में डिप्टी सीएम निर्मल सिंह को दिखाया काला झंडा

20 अप्रैल 2018

हेमा मालिनी
Mathura

सांसद हेमामालिनी ने नए बंगले में प्रवेश किया

20 अप्रैल 2018

भाजपा-कांग्रेस
Jharkhand

झारखंड निकाय चुनाव: जश्न में डूबी बीजेपी, सभी नगर निगम पर कब्जा

20 अप्रैल 2018

cbse
Delhi NCR

CBSE ने 10वीं के RE-EXAM पर कोर्ट में दिया जवाब, एक बच्चे के लिए लाखों को मुश्किल में नहीं डाल सकते

20 अप्रैल 2018

बरसने लगी है आग, पारा पहुंच गया 40 के पार
Agra

बरसने लगी है आग, पारा पहुंच गया 40 के पार

20 अप्रैल 2018

फरह में शताब्दी ट्रेन से टकराने से बचा टेंपो, तोड़ा बूम
Agra

फरह में शताब्दी ट्रेन से टकराने से बचा टेंपो, तोड़ा बूम

20 अप्रैल 2018

जमीन
Mathura

एक सप्ताह में बढ़ गई जमीन की कीमत

20 अप्रैल 2018

rajinder sachar
Delhi NCR

पूर्व जज राजिंदर सच्चर का 94 साल की उम्र में निधन, ऐसे हुई थी वकालत की शुरूआत

20 अप्रैल 2018

free electricity will be provided to dalits
Lucknow

दलितों को अब मिलेगा मुफ्त बिजली कनेक्शन, इन 19 जिलों का हुआ चयन

20 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: गोवर्धन में इस वजह से किसानों को हुआ लाखों का नुकसान

मथुरा के गोवर्धन में नगला पंजाबी गांव में भुस की बुर्जियों में आग लगने से कई किसानों का लाखों का नुकसान हो गया। घटना की सुचना पर पहुंची दमकल विभाग की टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

19 अप्रैल 2018

ट्रक में आग 0:54

VIDEO: दिल्ली-आगरा हाइवे पर जल उठा पूरा ट्रक, आग की ऊंची लपटें देख डरे लोग

19 अप्रैल 2018

आगरा गौरव सम्मान 3:25

अमर उजाला के बेहतरीन 70 साल, विभूतियों को किया सम्मानित

19 अप्रैल 2018

संवाद 1:41

अमर उजाला स्थापना दिवस: आगरा ‘संवाद’ में लोग बोले, "सजग प्रहरी है अमर उजाला"

17 अप्रैल 2018

आगरा 1:30

VIDEO: चूहों ने ऐसे गिरा डाली तीन मंजिला इमारत, 10 सेकंड में हुई धराशाही

16 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

शेन वॉटसन
Cricket News

CSKvRR Live: गेल से भी तेज शतक वॉटसन ने लगाया, CSK बड़े स्कोर की ओर

20 अप्रैल 2018

क्लो कार्दाशियां
Other Sports

गर्भवती कर छोड़ गया था यह स्टार खिलाड़ी, अब सेलिब्रिटी गर्लफ्रेंड ने ऐसे लिया बदला

20 अप्रैल 2018

national highway four lane projects will complete in time
Shimla

गुणवत्ता के साथ तय सीमा में पूरी होंगी नेशनल हाईवे की फोरलेन परियोजनाएं

20 अप्रैल 2018

two people died in road accident at kull
Shimla

सड़क हादसों में दो की मौत, दो घायल

20 अप्रैल 2018

leopard cub
Dehradun

घर में घुसे तेंदुए के शावक, तस्वीरों को देखकर आपको भी इनसे हो जाएगा प्यार

20 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

सातवीं की छात्रा से आठवीं के छात्र ने किया दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता की हालत गंभीर 

20 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.