Agra Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 07:59 PM IST
मथुरा। चंद्रपुरी कालोनी स्थित रीयल पब्लिक स्कूल का बेसमेंट मंगलवार को विकास प्राधिकरण ने सील कर दिया, जबकि प्रथम तल के लिए छह दिन का समय दिया है। प्राधिकरण की ओर से यह कार्रवाई बिना नक्शा के ही निर्माण कार्य किए जाने पर की है।

तीन दिन पूर्व विकास प्राधिकरण को शिकायत मिली थी कि रीयल पब्लिक स्कूल में भूतल में कक्षाएं चल रहीं हैं। भूतल में बने क्लासरूम सुरक्षा के लिहाज से ही खतरा साबित हो सकते हैं। शिकायत पर जांच करने पहुंची विकास प्राधिकरण की टीम को बेसमेंट में क्लास चलती मिलीं।

मंगलवार को एई अमित कादियान और जेई मलखान सिंह ने स्कूल का भूतल सील कर दिया। भूतल पर बनी छह कक्षाएं और प्रथम तल पर बनी 30 कक्षाओं के लिए विद्यालय प्रबंधन को छह दिन का समय दिया गया है। सचिव रमेश चंद ने बताया कि स्कूल में बेसमेंट का नक्शा पास ही नहीं था, इसके चलते सील कर दिया गया।

