IIT खड़गपुर ने लॉन्च नई किट, महज 45 मिनट में मिल जाएगी कोरोना जांच की रिपोर्ट

Global Launch of IIT Kharagpur's COVIRAP-Nucleic acid-based Point-of-Care Testing Device for #COVID19 and beyond. Test result received in 45mins~ without requiring any separate RNA extraction facilityhttps://t.co/cz3eqlskAC#COVIDEmergency2021 #COVIDSecondWave (1/n) pic.twitter.com/6w0CvQkTSR