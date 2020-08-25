शहर चुनें
कई देशों में एक साथ डाउन हुआ Zoom, ऑनलाइन क्लासेज हुईं बाधित

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 10:37 AM IST
zoom
zoom - फोटो : logo(zoom)

ख़बर सुनें
पूरी दुनिया में संक्रमण फैलने के बाद अचानक से चर्चा में आए वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Zoom का सर्वर सोमवार यानी 24 अगस्त की शाम को काफी देर तक डाउन रहा। सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण यूजर्स की स्क्रीन ब्लैक हो गई थी। कई यूजर्स ने इसे लेकर फेसबुक और ट्विटर  पर शिकायत की है। 
Zoom के सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण सबसे ज्यादा अमेरिका में दिक्कत हुई है, क्योंकि जिस दौरान जूम ठप पड़ा उस दौरान बच्चों की ऑनलाइन क्लासेज चल रही थीं, हालांकि अब जूम के सर्वर की इस समस्या को दूर कर दिया गया है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सोमवार की शाम करीब 5.30 जूम का सर्वर डाउन हुआ था। 
 
 

सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण सिर्फ जूम वीडियो ठप पड़ा था। जूम वेबिनार, जूम चैट और जूम फोन बखूबी काम कर रहे थे। डाउनडिटेक्टर ने भी इस आउटेज की पुष्टि की है। अधिकतर लोगों ने लॉगिन की समस्या को लेकर शिकायत की है। वहीं इस आउटेज के बाद कंपनी ने एक नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट जारी किया है जिसके बाद सेवा चालू हो गई है।


 
zoom

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

