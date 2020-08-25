कई देशों में एक साथ डाउन हुआ Zoom, ऑनलाइन क्लासेज हुईं बाधित

zoom is down WORLDWIDE!!!! we really won yall lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/7lGSJEKOW5— 𝔪𝔦𝔞⁷ 🧚🏽♀️ (@HEARTFELON) August 24, 2020
Is @zoom_us down for anyone else? https://t.co/8tSNNkdBm6 says that all systems are operational but when I try joining a meeting, I'm getting:There is no accout for zuora account id:... (3,201) — Petr Broz (@ipetrbroz) August 24, 2020
Is the https://t.co/kHuGBv6Gnx website down? @zoom_us Getting a weird message pic.twitter.com/5MOKQTcsvj— Marta Toran (@mtoran) August 24, 2020
Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day.— Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020
Zoom went down worldwide pic.twitter.com/Hye9fRzXj0— RobDoober (@EpicDoober) August 24, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.