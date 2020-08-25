कई देशों में एक साथ डाउन हुआ Zoom, ऑनलाइन क्लासेज हुईं बाधित

{"_id":"5f449c028ebc3e3cef53f8ab","slug":"zoom-was-down-around-the-world-company-releases-new-update-after-global-outage","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 Zoom, \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}

पूरी दुनिया में संक्रमण फैलने के बाद अचानक से चर्चा में आए वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Zoom का सर्वर सोमवार यानी 24 अगस्त की शाम को काफी देर तक डाउन रहा। सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण यूजर्स की स्क्रीन ब्लैक हो गई थी। कई यूजर्स ने इसे लेकर फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर शिकायत की है।



Zoom के सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण सबसे ज्यादा अमेरिका में दिक्कत हुई है, क्योंकि जिस दौरान जूम ठप पड़ा उस दौरान बच्चों की ऑनलाइन क्लासेज चल रही थीं, हालांकि अब जूम के सर्वर की इस समस्या को दूर कर दिया गया है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सोमवार की शाम करीब 5.30 जूम का सर्वर डाउन हुआ था।







सर्वर डाउन होने के कारण सिर्फ जूम वीडियो ठप पड़ा था। जूम वेबिनार, जूम चैट और जूम फोन बखूबी काम कर रहे थे। डाउनडिटेक्टर ने भी इस आउटेज की पुष्टि की है। अधिकतर लोगों ने लॉगिन की समस्या को लेकर शिकायत की है। वहीं इस आउटेज के बाद कंपनी ने एक नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट जारी किया है जिसके बाद सेवा चालू हो गई है।







zoom is down WORLDWIDE!!!! we really won yall lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/7lGSJEKOW5 — 𝔪𝔦𝔞⁷ 🧚🏽♀️ (@HEARTFELON) August 24, 2020

Is @zoom_us down for anyone else? https://t.co/8tSNNkdBm6 says that all systems are operational but when I try joining a meeting, I'm getting: August 24, 2020

Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Zoom went down worldwide pic.twitter.com/Hye9fRzXj0 — RobDoober (@EpicDoober) August 24, 2020

