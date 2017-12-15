स्विस दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार रोजर फेडरर रिकॉर्ड चौथी बार इस बड़े अवार्ड से हुए सम्मानित
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Sports
›
Tennis
›
Roger Federer named BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award for record fourth time{"_id":"5a33fa5c4f1c1b001c8b8f7e","slug":"roger-federer-named-bbc-overseas-sports-personality-of-the-year-award-for-record-fourth-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}
स्विट्जरलैंड के दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार ग्रैंड स्लैम के बादशाह रोजर फेडरर को रिकॉर्ड चौथी बार 'बीबीसी ओवरसीज स्पोर्ट्स पर्सनालिटी ऑफ द ईयर' अवार्ड से नबाजा गए। 36 साल के फेडरर ने इस साल बेहतरीन परफ्रॉमेंस दिखाई और अपने नाम दो और ग्रैंड स्लैम दर्ज किए।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.