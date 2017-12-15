Download App
आपका शहर Close

स्विस दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार रोजर फेडरर रिकॉर्ड चौथी बार इस बड़े अवार्ड से हुए सम्मानित

+बाद में पढ़ें

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 08:32 AM IST
Roger Federer named BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award for record fourth time

स्विट्जरलैंड के दिग्गज टेनिस स्टार ग्रैंड स्लैम के बादशाह रोजर फेडरर को रिकॉर्ड चौथी बार 'बीबीसी ओवरसीज स्पोर्ट्स पर्सनालिटी ऑफ द ईयर' अवार्ड से नबाजा गए। 36 साल के फेडरर ने इस साल बेहतरीन परफ्रॉमेंस दिखाई और अपने नाम दो और ग्रैंड स्लैम दर्ज किए।

Comments

Browse By Tags

roger federer swiss tennis star tennis news

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सानिया मिर्जा से फैन ने पूछा, टीम इंडिया में कौन है फेवरेट क्रिकेटर? मिला तगड़ा जवाब

sania mirza reveals his favourite cricketers in team india
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सानिया मिर्जा को घुटने में लगी है चोट, अब आ गई है बड़ा फैसला लेने की घड़ी

sania mirza having injury in knee will take decision on surgery soon
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अपनी बेटी के लिए चैंपियन सेरेना विलियम्स की ये हैं तीन चाहतें

serena williams has three wishes for her daughter
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

टेनिस कोर्ट पर हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसे देखकर अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे आप, वीडियो

These funny incidents on tennis court to make you laugh out loud special story 1:44
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ITF महिला टेनिस टूर्नामेंट में करमन ने महक को मात देकर दूसरे दौर में किया प्रवेश

Karman Kaur Thandi beats Mahak Jain by 6-2, 6-4 to enter second round
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सानिया मिर्जा से फैन ने पूछा, टीम इंडिया में कौन है फेवरेट क्रिकेटर? मिला तगड़ा जवाब

sania mirza reveals his favourite cricketers in team india
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!