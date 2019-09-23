शहर चुनें

हमीरपुर में युवक की पिटाई का तीसरा वीडियो वायरल, सरकारी कॉलेज के हैं छात्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:48 PM IST
video viral on social media college students beating boy in hamirpur himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हमीरपुर में युवक की पिटाई का तीसरा वीडियो वायरल हो गया है। पीड़ित और आरोपी एक सरकारी कॉलेज के छात्र बताए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इससे पहले एक सरकारी स्कूल और राजकीय महाविद्यालय हमीरपुर के छात्र की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था।
गौरतलब है कि हमीरपुर कॉलेज के छात्र के साथ मारपीट के वीडियो के बाद एक सरकारी स्कूल के छात्र को बेरहमी से पीटने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। वहीं, स्कूल प्रबंधन को जब इस बारे में पता चला तो अपने स्तर पर इसकी जांच बैठा दी थी।
video viral on social media college students beating boy hamirpur himachal
