हिमाचल के हजारों अनुबंध कर्मचारियों को मिलेगी ये सौगात

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 05:57 PM IST
service of contract employees will regularised in himachal
हिमाचल के हजारों अनुबंध कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा मिलने जा रहा है। तीन साल का अनुबंध कार्यकाल पूरा करने वाले हजारों कर्मचारियों को नियमितीकरण की सौगात मिलने जा रही है।
जयराम सरकार ने सभी विभागों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं कि वह तीन साल पूरा कर चुके कर्मचारियों के नियमितीकरण के आदेश जारी कर दें। सरकार के निर्देश पर विभागों ने कर्मचारियों की सूची बनानी भी शुरू कर दी है।
हजारों कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा नियमितीकरण का लाभ

contract employees hp hp govt contract employees regularised

